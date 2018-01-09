After the great success of the Z-N326, multimedia specialist ZENEC (http://www.zenec.com/) has now launched its next 2-DIN Smartlink infotainer, the Z-N426, additionally equipped with DAB+ and a larger 6.8″/17.3 cm monitor. The complete package of Z-N426 plus navigation software Z-N426-SDFEU obtainable separately has now been tested by Car & Hifi magazine in issue 01/2018, and awarded the “Best Product” accolade. “The ZENEC Z-N426 is a big hit”, is the enthusiastic verdict of the trade journalists. “Superb range of features, use of phone apps per Smartlink, and excellent ease of use make it the benchmark in its price class.”

Modern app use via Smartphone

Like the Z-N326 the new ZENEC Z-N426 initially comes as a moniceiver without navigation software – retailing for as little as 600 euros. But even with this ‘basic version’ you don’t have to do without navigation. While Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto support only a limited number of apps, with the Z-N426 any app – including the navigation apps of a connected cellphone – can be used on the screen of the ZENEC device. “This is made possible by the Smartlink function that allows smartphones to be very easily connected to the Z-N426”, enthuse the testers about the innovative possibilities of smartphone integration.

Europe-wide navigation made easy

However, if you want a fully integrated sat nav system for your car simply order the NextGen navigation software on a microSD card for 120 euros extra. With detailed maps for 47 European countries, more than 6 million points of interest, TMC, and free map updates for one year, this will give you the latest in-car navigation technology. “Navigation with ZENEC software is then very comfortable”, according to Car & Hifi. “3D rendering, 3D Auto-Zoom at crossings or roundabouts, and lane assistance with display of highway traffic signs ensure that you take the correct route even at rather complicated junctions.”

Full range of media features, ease of use

“The Z-N426 gets special praise for its above average range of features in this price class and great ease of use”, the testers go on to say. The ZENEC offers a double tuner that receives both analog FM broadcasts as well as digital radio DAB+. Phones can be connected via Bluetooth, HDMI, Wi-Fi, or using the double USB port at the rear. As you would expect, diverse media can also be connected via USB. For cameras there are two inputs, so front and rear cameras can be connected.

That ZENEC has also placed great importance on the ease of use of this system is also appropriately honored by the trade journalists of Car & Hifi: “The display is very easy to read, while the menus and individual screens are clearly laid out and look good. It is very pleasing to see how superbly fast the touchscreen reacts.”

Conclusion

“Both in our test lab as well as in field tests on the road the ZENEC performs outstandingly well”, is the conclusion reached by the testers. That ZENEC has achieved a big hit with the new 2-DIN system is confirmed by Car & Hifi, awarding the Z-N426 the “Best Product” accolade in their final verdict.