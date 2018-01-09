A straight and simple overview:

The Seiko Solar Chronograph Alarm Black Dial SSC095P1 SSC095 SSC095P Mens Watch is a black ion-plated solar powered quartz chronograph that can track up to 60 minutes. Its main dial hosts a 6’0 clock sub-dial that tracks either the alarm time or a different time-zone. The 9’O clock sub-dial denotes regular seconds and at 12 is the 60-minutes chrono-counter.

The chronograph seconds are marked by the central hand, tipped with red from halfway. It has a date and an alarm function, a Hardlex crystal (Seiko’s proprietary product) and entirely made from surgical steel laid with a fairly abrasion-resistant black ion finish. There’s lume on the hands and the markers.

Case-study:

The black ion plating is the next best thing to PVD but looks and holds up equally great. It’s polished to a high shine and the 43mm size is suitable for a wide variety of wrists. The lugs extend to another 4mm for each side, rounding at 51mm. Atop is the Hardlex crystal; it holds against scratches damn well and offers a crystal clear view. It’s also impact-resistant and shatter-proof up to a great deal.

Into the mechanics:

The V172 movement of the Seiko Solar Chronograph Alarm Black Dial SSC095P1 SSC095 SSC095P Mens Watch is bit different from the standard chronograph mechanism; it measures in 1/5th second increments rather than by 1. Greater precision and a smooth sweep back to zero position when reset. Fully charged, it can run for 180 days (moderately high usage of chrono function included) without further exposure to light. Worry not; the regular seconds hand will jump 2 seconds at a time to alert you of a low charge.

Subtle, likeable features:

• Solid-end links of the bracelet bringing the quality feel.

• A double-layer, heavy clasp.

• Solid crown and pushers.

• A high, glossy finish.

• Applied markers and logos.

• Flawlessly deep, black dial.

• Neat, concentric rings around sub-dials.

• Brightness of the lume.

• A clear-cut date window.

Drawing the line:

The Seiko Watches For Men are a solid piece with a fantastic build quality and a movement that will last for years. If quartz chronographs annoyed with their battery changing schedules and jumpy seconds-counting, the Seiko Solar Chronograph Alarm Black Dial SSC095P1 SSC095 SSC095P Mens Watch brings you the chance to own one without those troubles.

Bottom Line: Even those who don’t know much about watches will not think the Seiko Solar Titanium Chronograph Mens Watch to be a bad piece either! After all, you can use it as much as you want for which, you have to give it some light every other day.

Visit Here For More Information : http://www.creationwatches.jp/