Chennai, India, January 08, 2018: Scope e-Knowledge Center (Scope), a leading provider of specialized knowledge services for publishers and information providers, is pleased to announce the successful delivery of 135 drug monographs for one of the world’s leading health information portals.

Drug monographs were developed for drugs approved by the European Medicine Agency (EMA), as well as drugs not approved by the EMA but approved in selected countries outside the United States. The monographs allow users to easily evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of approved drugs.

The complex and specialized project required a very refined level of understanding of clinical

pharmacology. Scope leveraged its in-house team of medical SMEs—physicians and pharmacologists — who conducted extensive research and analysis of the drugs and created monographs that would integrate with already existing monographs for the drugs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Therefore, the content required standardization to a particular format.

To aid in standardization, Scope’s process experts built a workflow that automated components of the editorial and formatting process. For this project and those with similar requirements, Scope leverages cutting-edge technology for scale, and expertise of in-house SMEs, for accuracy. This unique hybrid approach helped Scope’s team evaluate an extensive volume of relevant drug information efficiently and accurately.

Dr. Sheeba Chandru, Head of the Medical Content Division at Scope said, “EMA monographs are based on brand, which means a single generic US monograph may be linked to multiple brand alternatives in the European Union. This called for a very refined level of understanding of clinical pharmacology. Our inhouse SMEs were able to successfully meet this challenge”. She continued, “Apart from this, there was the challenge to deliver content in a standardized format. This would have normally been time-consuming if not for an automated workflow built by our technology team. This automated workflow helped quickly populate the fields in the monograph.”

Tram Venkataraman (Tram), President, Scope e-Knowledge Center said, “At Scope, we are focused on enabling publishers, information product and enterprise content managers get the maximum ROI from existing content. We are thrilled that our unique hybrid, technology + SME delivery methodology was instrumental in making this project a success. The fact that the client partnered with us in developing guidelines for creating monographs for drugs was the icing on the cake.”

