Delivering highest travel standards while maintaining quality relationship Roomsxpert is a hotel booking online portal for corporates. Their well-qualified experienced team is highly recognized and respected in the travel industry. To make your travel dreams come true the travel agents of Roomsxpert goes an extra mile wherever required. Offering much more than a traditional travel operator the services offered by Roomsxpert through their B2B hotel booking for corporates are incomparable. Some of their key features are:

Reasonable Rates

Offering discounts up to 40-50% you’ll get cracking bargains if compared to any other corporate portal. Their packages are not only price-friendly but suites to everyone’s taste too. You can discover the least expensive accommodation across the world out of their colossal inventory of hotels. Apart from their discounts, they promise a saving up to 30% of your annual hotel costs.

Exclusive offering

Choosing high-end luxury to budget or affordable accommodation the Roomsxpert is one of the best travel booking and travel management portal. To satisfy various requirements they have contacts with those hotels as well which might not be registered on any website.

Hassle free booking

The process of making reservations at Roomsxpert is an extremely simple process. Apart from their seamless booking process, they have a 24/7 dedicated customer contact number. They can help you get an extended view of the property before you make reservations.

Compare the rates

Trusted by thousands of travelers Roomsxpert offers the best deals on their hotels. To locate an ideal hotel of your choice in terms of rates and amenities Roomsxpert lets you compare with others to choose the best one. Rated amongst the fastest growing travel company Roomsxpert has the vision to be the world’s largest online hotels search engine.

Safety Assurance

There could be a plethora of websites offering best deals and discounts on hotel bookings but Roomsxpert choice of hotels is based on choosing the safe and secure hotels for travelers. Apart from considering a choice in budget Roomsxpert’s another prime focus is safety.

Offering you to book hotels in 85700 cities in more than 190 countries Roomsxpert is a “value for money” online portal for corporate hotel reservation. Whether it is B2B or B2C hotel reservation the huge inventory and tie-ups can make it pretty possible for you find the hotel of your choice. To make your booking easier they have used the cutting-edge technology. Serving as a role of aggregator and following all standards and norms of industry Roomsxpert’s online travel booking and travel management is known worldwide.

