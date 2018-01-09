Rea & Associates recently announced it merged in Walthall CPAs, to create a CPA and business consulting firm with more than 300 employees and 13 offices across Ohio. Rea indicated the merger has led to the creation of a regional structure within the organization. According to Rea, there will be four regions: Northeast Ohio, East Central Ohio, West Central Ohio, and Southeast Ohio. The company stated that each of these regions will be led by a regional president. Rea indicated that its regional structure allows it to better meet the needs of clients across central and eastern Ohio, while still maintaining the company’s “One Firm” culture.

Rea shared that it has acquired two Walthall offices within the Cleveland/Mentor area. These two new offices, according to Rea, will allow it to better serve the accounting and financial needs of Mentor-area residents. The company also announced that Mentor will be included in the Northeast Ohio Region, which also includes offices located in Cleveland, Amherst, and Medina. Rea indicated that the Northeast Ohio Region will be led by Rick Lash, CPA. According to Rea, Lash is the former managing partner of Walthall CPAs, and has more than 30 years of experience in the financial industry. Rea also stated that Mr. Lash is a principal and sits on the company’s board of directors.

The company announced that the combined firm’s Mentor office (located at 7201 Center St. in Mentor) is now called “ Walthall Rea .”

Born out of the financial hardships of the Great Depression, Rea & Associates has been providing financial advice to businesses, individuals and families since 1933. Today, the firm employs a team of more than 300 dedicated accountants and business consultants who provide a range of accounting services to companies and individuals throughout Ohio. Reviews of this accounting and consulting firm can be found at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Rea+%26+Associates/@41.67462,-81.3413647,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x6bd3a193334814fa!8m2!3d41.67462!4d-81.339176?hl=en

Becca Davis

Company: Walthall Rea

Address: 7201 Center Street, Mentor, OH 44060

Phone: (440)266-0077

Website: http://www.reacpa.com/cleveland-cpa-firm/