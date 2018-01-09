Pilates & Rehabilitation are a great way to safely, and slowly rehabilitate all patients from injury, including those who are currently inactive or injured. It is an unparalleled whole body-conditioning program,and suitable for those looking to strengthen, and condition, including elite level athletes & dancers. Rehabilitation programs assist the individual to return to the highest level of independence & function, while helping to improve overall quality of life.

In order to achieve these goals, Pilates and West End Rehabilitation programs involve structured & individually tailored exercise programs that may be aimed at improving the following;

* Muscular Strength, and Endurance

* Pain Management, Gait

* Increasing Range of Motion

* Increasing Flexibility

* Increasing Mobility

Benefits of Pilates & Rehabilitation Exercise:-

Here are the some benefits of Pilates & Rehabilitation exercise but limited to;

* Whole-Body Fitness and Exercise – Full Mind and Body Workout

* For All Fitness Levels and Needs – Specific and Tailored Workouts

* Improves Core Strength – Develop a Strong Back

* Increases Flexibility – Gain Long, Lean Muscles

* Improves Posture – Look Taller and More Upright

* Reduces Muscle Tension and Stress/Anxiety

