Market Scenario:

Physical security describes the security measures that are designed to protect the property from any attacks and to cease unauthorized access. Physical security is a broad term which includes CCTV surveillance, security guards, protective barriers, locks, access control protocols, security scanning, metal detection and many other techniques.

The study indicates that the Physical Security Market is boosted by the increasing demand for security measures against terrorist attacks and for controlling the business assets. The study indicates that apart from these factors, increasing usage of IoT and development of smart transportation systems to track the location of automobiles is also driving the physical security market. The technological advancements are contributing to development of cost effective security systems which boosts the physical security market. The study indicates that the combination of logical and physical components of security is a challenge faced by the physical security market.

The global physical security market is expected to grow at USD ~120 Billion by 2022, at ~10% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Segments:

The global physical security market has been segmented on the basis of type, industry and region.

Physical Security Market by Type:

System

Access Control protocols

Biometrics systems

Locks

Video Surveillance

Physical Security Information Management

Security Scanning

Metal Detection

Fire & Life Safety

Service

Maintenance & Support

Designing & Consulting

System integration

Physical Security Market by Industry:

Defense & Public Sector

Government

Transportation & Logistics

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Education

Retail

Oil, Gas & Energy

Hospitality

Others

Key Players

The prominent players in the physical security market are – Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Anixter International Inc. (U.S.), Tyco International Plc (Ireland), Bosch Security Systems, Inc. (Germany), ADT Corporation (U.S.), Genetec Inc. (Canada), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Pelco (U.S.), Stanley Security (U.S.), Senstar Corporation (Canada), among others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of physical security market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. Government initiatives against the terrorist attacks and illegal immigration has driven the market of physical security in North America. It has been observed that North America region is leading in physical security market. The study reveals that Asia-Pacific region is expected to show a positive growth in the physical security market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and South Korea have a fair share in the physical security market.

Study Objectives of Physical Security Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Physical Security

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Physical Security market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of type, application, end -users and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Physical Security.

Intended Audience

Software investors

Security solution vendors

Physical Security service providers

Value-added Resellers

Distributers

Investors and Venture Capitalist

Security Management Service Provider

Security Equipment Providers

Security Agencies

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

