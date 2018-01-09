The report “Global Obesity Surgery Devices Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application” highlights key dynamics of Obesity Surgery Devices sector. The potentiality of this sector has been examined along with the significant challenges and growth opportunities. The present market scenario and future predictions of the sector has also been studied in-depth in this report. The report also provides the key market players that are assessed on numerous parameters such as manufacturer’s summary, revenue generation, product portfolio, and sales analysis of Obesity Surgery Devices segment in the forecast period. Also, this report involves major market drivers and restraints of the given market.

Segmentation based on Type includes

Implantable Gastric Simulators

Intragstric Balloons

Surgical Staples

Gastric Surgery Clamps

Trocars

Clip Appliers

Sutures

Surgical Clamps

Endo Stitch

Segmentation based on Application includes

Hospital

Clinic

Beauty Institution

Others



Key Players in Market

Allergan

Covidien (Medtronic)

Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)

Intuitive Surgical

GI Dynamics

TransEnterix

USGI Medical

Cousin Biotech

Mediflex Surgical Procedures

Olympus

Pare Surgical

Peters Surgical

Apollo Endosurgery

ReShape Medical

Spatz FGIA

