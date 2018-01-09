Market Synopsis of Network function virtualization Market

Market Scenario:

Network functions virtualization (NFV) is a core structural change in the way telecommunication infrastructure gets deployed. Network functions virtualization (NFV) describes standards for compute, storage, and networking resources which can be used for building virtualized network functions. It refers to the combination of hardware and software network features in a single virtual network. It also aims to address the problems by evolving standard IT virtualization technology to consolidate many network equipment types onto industry standard high volume servers, switches and storage.

The Network Function Virtualization Market is showing rapid growth in the near future. The study indicates that, the increased adoption of internet of things (IoT), growing popularity of digitization are the factors driving the network function virtualization market. Also, the increasing demand for data intensive applications and need of cloud based services is driving the network function virtualization market. The network function virtualization enables operators to reduce the needs to purchase customized hardware instead pay-as-you-grow model thus reducing the CapEx. The network function virtualization benefits by reducing OpEx, accelerating time to market by reducing the time to deploy. The study reveals that the major challenge for the network function virtualization market would be, network function virtualization environments are more dynamic than traditional ones, which might require scaling up with additional features to cope.

The global industrial automation market is expected to grow at USD ~19 Billion by 2022, at ~31% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Network function virtualization is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is dominating the Network function virtualization market owing to a significant move from proof of concepts to commercial deployment of NFV by the telecom operators, which will drive the network function virtualization market growth. The study indicates that regions witnessing migration to 5G will drive the need of deploying network function virtualization (NFV).

Segments:

Network function virtualization is market is segmented on the basis of application, deployment, infrastructure and end-user.

Network function virtualization market by Application:

Switching Elements

Traffic Analysis

Service Assurance

Next Generation Signaling

Network function virtualization market by Deployment:

Cloud

On premise

Network function virtualization market by Infrastructure:

Hardware Resources

Virtualization Layer

Virtualized Resources

Network function virtualization market by End-user:

Communication service provider (CSP)

Information Technology

Cloud service provider

BFSI

Study Objectives of Network function virtualization Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Network function virtualization market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Network function virtualization market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of type, application, end -users and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Network function virtualization.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Network function virtualization market are Accenture PLC (Ireland), Juniper Networks (U.S.), Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Huawei technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Intel Corporation (U.S.), NEC Inc. (Japan), Amdocs Inc. (U.S.), Connectem Inc. (U.S.), Ericsson (Sweden), 6WIND (France), Oracle Corporation(U.S.), Open Wave Mobility Inc. (U.S.), Allot communications (U.S.) among others

Table of Contents:

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH NETWORK SOLUTION

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST MODEL

2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST

2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 MARKET DRIVERS

3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES

3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

3.5 MARKET RESTRAINTS

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

6 NETWORK FUNCTION VIRTULIZATION MARKET, BY SEGMENTS

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 MARKET STATISTICS

6.2.1 BY APPLICATION

6.2.1.1 NETWORK INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS

6.2.1.2 PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

6.2.1.3 MANAGED SERVICES

6.2.2 BY INFRASTRUCTURE

6.2.2.1 ENTERPRISE

6.2.2.2 SMALL AND MEDIUM BUSINESS

6.2.3 BY DEPLOYMENT

6.2.3.1 CLOUD

6.2.3.2 ON-PREMISE

BY END-USER

COMMUNICATION SERVICE PROVIDER

BFSI

CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS

OTHERS

6.2.5 BY GEOGRAPHY

6.2.5.1 NORTH AMERICA

6.2.5.2 EUROPE

6.2.5.3 ASIA-PACIFIC

6.2.5.4 REST OF THE WORLD

7 COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

7.1 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2 COMPANY PROFILES

7.2.1 ACCENTURE PLC (IRELAND)

7.2.2 JUNIPER NETWORKS (U.S.)

7.2.3 ALCATEL-LUCENT S.A. (FRANCE)

7.2.4 NOKIA CORPORATION (FINLAND)

7.2.5 HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD. (CHINA)

7.2.6 CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. (U.S.)

7.2.7 INTEL CORPORATION (U.S.)

7.2.8 NEC INC. (JAPAN)

7.2.9 AMDOCS INC. (U.S.)

7.2.10 ALLOT COMMUNICATION (U.S.)

7.2.11 OTHERS

