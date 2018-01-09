Market Overview:

Antioxidants is any substance that inhibits oxidation and removes potentially damaging oxidizing agents in a living organism. Antioxidants are either natural or synthetic. The ones which are obtained entirely from natural sources are termed as natural antioxidants. Natural antioxidants are experiencing a sustained growth over the last few years owing to negative impact of synthetic antioxidants on health. Natural antioxidants are mainly sourced from vitamin C, vitamin E, polyphenol, carotenoid and others. They have gained popularity in wide range of industries.

Natural antioxidants is gaining popularity in various industries such as bakery & confectionery, dairy & frozen desserts, beverages, oil and fats, sweet & savory snacks, sports nutrition which is driving the growth of the market. Increasing health awareness among consumers have a positive impact on natural antioxidant market. Growing trend towards organic products is also driving the growth of natural antioxidants market.

Increasing consumption needs of ready to eat food and products with higher shelf life is anticipated to escalate the market demand for natural antioxidants on a global level. Moreover, rising awareness of natural antioxidants among the population is adding fuel to the growth of the market. However, high cost of natural antioxidants may hamper the growth of the market.

Major Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the natural antioxidants market are Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), DSM (The Netherlands), BASF (Germany), DuPont Nutrition & Health (Denmark), Adisseo (China), AJINOMOTO (Japan), Chr. Hansen (Denmark).

Key Findings:

Polyphenol based natural oxidants are gaining high popularity among the functional food and beverage industry

China was witnessed to be the major producer and consumer of vitamin C based natural antioxidants

Market Segments:

On the basis of source, natural antioxidants market is segmented into vitamin C, vitamin E, polyphenol, carotenoid and others. Among all, vitamin C is witnessed to be dominating the market followed by vitamin E. Easy availability of vitamin C in the market followed by wide application of vitamin C in various industries is boosting the growth of the market. However, polyphenol based natural oxidants are projected to gain moderate growth over the forecast period.

Based on the application, natural antioxidants is segmented into bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, beverages, oil and fats, sweet and savory snacks, sports nutrition, meat products and others. Among all, meat products segment is dominating the market owing to easy degradation of these products. However, the sports nutrition segment is expected to witness a substantial growth in the coming years followed by dairy and frozen desserts market.

Regional Analysis:

The global Natural antioxidants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific is witnessed to be dominating the natural antioxidants market. China is the major contributor of natural antioxidants market followed by India. Growing awareness of natural antioxidants and application in various industries is boosting the growth of natural antioxidants market in this region.

North America is projected to be the second largest market followed by Europe. Growing inclination towards functional food and beverages in the U.S. is driving the growth of natural antioxidants in this region. Latin America and MEA is also expected to grow in natural antioxidants market over the estimated period