Liztek WC5P40W 5-Port USB Desktop Charger is a lightweight and compact device which sports 5 USB charging ports which meet the USB battery charging standards1.2. The device serves you as a family charger and all your devices can be charged simultaneously. It’s an essential traveling companion apart from its daily home or office uses.

We are surrounded by gadgets all the times. There is not even a single hour of the day when you don’t use one or the other gadget. These gadgets when out of power make you restless. Most of these devices depend on USB charging these days. For multiple devices to charge simultaneously, various multi-port chargers are available which can manage to charge issues effectively.

Our favorite multi-port chargers are from the brand Liztek. Liztek WC5P40W 5-Port USB Desktop Charger is a premium device made up of industry grade plastic and has got sturdy built quality. Equipped with 5 USB charging ports, the device gives a power output of 5 watts at 2.4 mA. The device is compatible with any brand mobile or tab. As the device has got SmartLiz technology which automatically detects the connected device and adjusts its power output, you can stay relaxed while connecting any device for charging.

Available five ports give you a family size charging station which can charge up all your gadgets at once. The USB charger is compliant with USB battery charging specifications 1.2 (BC 1.2). The device is UL certified and stands tall by quality standards. It features a detachable power cable and an input capacity of 110 volts to 220 volts which make it easy to carry along while traveling and compatible with most of the countries. The icing on the cake is its 18 months hassles free warranty and friendly customer services.

The device is readily available on www.walmart.com and now the company had made it available on www.groupon.com as well as a heavily discounted price. So don’t just wait! Order your device now before it runs out of stock.