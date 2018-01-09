Market Research Future Published a Half Cooked Research “Global Graphene Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast up to 2023.

CVD Equipment Corporation (US), Vorbeck Materials (US), Graphene NanoChem (UK), XG Sciences, Inc. (US), Angstron Materials, Inc (US), Graphene Laboratories, Inc. (US), BGT Materials Limited, Ltd (UK), Graphenea Inc. (US), Grafoid Inc (North America), Haydale Limited (UK), and Others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Graphene Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Graphene Market – Market Overview

Graphene is an allotrope of carbon having a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in hexagonal lattice form. It is the basic structural element of many other allotropes of carbon, such as graphite, charcoal, carbon nanotubes and fullerenes. Graphene is emerging as one of the most promising nanomaterial because of its unique combination of superb properties, which opens a way for its exploitation in a wide spectrum of applications ranging from electronics to optics, sensors, and bio devices. Graphene is technically a non-metal but is often referred to as a quasi-metal due to its properties being like that of a semi-conducting metal, which enable its application in electronics and energy sector.

According to the leading research organizations the global market for electronics products has grown at an average CAGR of about 13% per year from past five year. Growing demand for energy storage systems, rust free coating, printed electronics are some of the major driving factors operating into the market. In addition to this, increasing spending economic power of middle class population have led the greater adoption of electronic devices over the past five years. In addition to this, rapid industrialization fuelling the growth of automotive and aerospace sectors.

Growing use of the light weight vehicles in automotive industry is projected to boost growth of the market which is anticipated to continue in the coming years which may consolidate Graphene demand. Increasing research & development activities along with growing focus on development of new products and technological innovation is expected to provide fuel the growth of this market over the forecast period. On the other hand, global market growth is held back by increasing environmental concern. However, the high price of manufacturing technology and equipment, along with technical limitations for commercial production are the major factors restricting the market growth. As per the study published by Market Research Future on Graphene Market, the trend for electronics industry is projected to drive demand for Graphene in the coming years.

Graphene Market- Competitive Landscape

The Global Graphene Market is highly matured market driven by flourishing growth in aerospace & defence industry, along with the flourishing transportation sector. CVD Equipment Corporation, Vorbeck Materials, Graphene NanoChem, XG Sciences, Inc., Angstron Materials, Inc, Graphene Laboratories, Inc. are the major shareholders in this market. Most of these market participants are adopting the expansion and collaboration tactic of their production capacities to strengthen their market position. Growing manufacturing industries, and continuous collaborations and agreements between manufacturers, distributers, and marketing firms are key factors for the growth of graphene in the global market. Taking into account these trends, the Global Graphene Market is likely to witness considerable competition over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

August 17, 2016- Angstron Materials, Inc. and Gustav Grolman GmbH & Co KG entered into a pan-Europe distribution agreement for Angstron’s high performance graphene products. Angstron is the world’s largest producer of graphene nanomaterial with a production capacity of over 300 tpa. On the other hand the Grolman Group operates an international specialty chemical distribution business from a number of well renowned suppliers. This development is expected to boost sale of the product in this region.

September 29, 2016- Vorbeck has introduced Vor-flex™ Engineered HNBR Elastomer which is a Rubber Reinforced with Vor-x® Graphene. It is the first in a new family of graphene-enhanced, engineered elastomer products. Vor-flex exhibits high temperature stability, which allows it to serve in some of the most demanding environments, such as those found in automotive and petrochemical applications. This is likely to enhance the application scope of the Vorbeck graphene products.

September 13, 2016– Reliance Industries Ltd, one of Asia’s top petrochemical production companies, and Vorbeck Materials Corp., a leading producer of graphene and graphene-based products announced that they have signed a joint development agreement to develop graphene-enhanced synthetic elastomer products. This may help Vorbeck to expand its production pfacility Asia Pacific region and gain the advantage of grwoth in this region.

