According to a new report Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices is expected to attain a market size of $13.1billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.Reduction in the cost of the hospitals stays, overcrowding in the diagnostic centres, and growing patient care services are some of the key drivers for the growth of the Remote patient devices market.

The Cardiac Monitors market dominated the Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Product in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Hematological Monitors market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.7% during (2016 – 2022). The Respiratory Monitors market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.3% during (2016 – 2022).

The ECG Monitoring market dominated the Global Cardiac Monitors Market by Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Fetal Heart Rate Monitor market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.2% during (2016 – 2022).

The Cardiac Arrhythmia market dominated the Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Indications in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 13.1 % during the forecast period. The Hypertension market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.4% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Chronic respiratory diseases market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 16.4% during (2016 – 2022).

The North America market dominated the Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 11.9 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.3% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.4% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare (Siemens AG), Omron Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Lifewatch and Philips Group.

Full report : http://kbvresearch.com/global-remote-patient-monitoring-devices-market/

Research Scope

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market By Product Type

Cardiac Monitors

ECG Monitoring

Heart Rate Monitors

Fetal Heart Rate Monitor

Blood Pressure Monitors

Respiratory Monitors

Respiration Rate Monitor

Spirometers

Sleep Apnea Monitor

Hematological Monitors

Blood Glucose Monitor

Prothrombin Time Monitor

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market By Indications

Cardiac Arrhythmia

Diabetes

Ischemic diseases

Hypertension

Sleep apnea

Chronic respiratory diseases

Hyperlipidemia

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market By End User

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Others

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market By Geography

North America Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market

S. Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Canada Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Mexico Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Rest of North America Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Europe Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Germany Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market

K. Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market

France Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Russia Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Spain Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Italy Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Rest of EuropeRemote Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Asia-Pacific Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market

China Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Japan Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market

India Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market

South Korea Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Singapore Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Malaysia Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market

LAMEA Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Brazil Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Argentina Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market

UAE Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Saudi Arabia Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market

South Africa Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Nigeria Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Rest of LAMEA Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Companies Profiled

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic Plc

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare (Siemens AG)

Omron Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Lifewatch

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Philips Group

