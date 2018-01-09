Market Scenario

Green cement refers to a cementitious material, which can be manufactured by the use of industrial wastes such as recycled concrete, power plant wastes, burnt clay, mining and quarrying wastes, and slag.

The major drivers for the growth of the green cement market are the advantages of manufacturing with the use of green cement such as low requirement of natural resources and use of less water to carry out the process of construction. The utilization of wastes such as used oils, used tires, animal meal, solid recovered fuels, foundry sand, fly ashes, sewage sludge, and filter cakes in cement kilns help reduce carbon dioxide emissions during the process of the production of cement. However, low awareness among the people for use of green cement is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

The Green Cement Market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 15 % during the period 2017 to 2023.

Regional Analysis

The North America region is expected to dominate the green cement market owing to the introduction of stringent rules and regulations regarding the GHG emissions by the government authorities of the region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow, owing to the rapid industrialization and urbanization in the region. The increasing number of construction activities in the region along with the increasing awareness for green cement is expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

Request a sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2907

Key Players

The key players of green cement market are Heidelberg Cement AG (Germany), LafargeHolcim Ltd. (Switzerland), Taiheiyo Cement Corporation (Japan), Taiwan Cement Corporation (Taiwan), Ecocem Ireland Ltd. (Ireland), ACC Limited (India), UltraTech Cement Ltd (India), Calera Corporation (U.S.), Ceratech, Inc (U.S.), Solidia Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Cenin Cement (U.K.) and others.

Intended Audience

• Distributer & Supplier companies

• End Users

• consultants and Investment bankers

• Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

Product Analysis

• Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information

• Regulatory Landscape

• Pricing Analysis

• Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis

• Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information

• Profiling of 10 key market players

• In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

• Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

The report for Green Cement Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Browse report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/green-cement-market-2907

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com