According to a new report, “Global Fitness Equipment Market (2016-2022)”, published by KBV Research, the Global Fitness Equipment Market is expected to reach $12.9 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2016 -2022.

The North America market dominated the Global Fitness Equipment Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at CAGR of 8% during 2016-2022.

The Cardiovascular market contributed the larger revenue share to the Global Fitness Equipment Market in 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The Strength training market is expected attain a market size of $4,602.5 million by 2022.

The Home/ individual usage market registered the highest share in the Global Fitness Equipment Market in 2015. The Health clubs/ gyms market is expected to grow at 4.5% CAGR during 2016-2022.

The report highlights the adoption of Fitness Equipment, globally.Based on the Type, the Global Fitness Equipment Market is segmented into Cardiovascular, Strength training and Other Equipment segment. Based on the End User, the market is bifurcated into Home/ individual usage, Health clubs/ gyms and Othercommercial userssegment.The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Key Players profiled in the report includes Amer Sports Corporation, Nautilus Inc., Brunswick Corporation, Johnson Health Tech Co., TRUE Fitness, Cybex International, Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Ltd. Co, ICON Health & Fitness, Torque Fitness LLC.andFitness EM LLC.

Full report : https://kbvresearch.com/global-fitness-equipment-market/

Research Scope:

The market is segmented based on Type, End User and Geography.

Global Fitness Equipment Market, by Type

Cardiovascular

Strength Training

Other Equipments

Global Fitness Equipment Market, by End User

Home/ individual usage

Health clubs/ gyms

Other commercial users

Global Fitness Equipment Market, by Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Company Profiles

Amer Sports Corporation

Nautilus Inc.

Brunswick Corporation

Johnson Health Tech Co.

TRUE Fitness

Cybex International

Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Ltd. Co.

ICON Health & Fitness

Torque Fitness LLC. and

Fitness EM LLC.

Related Reports:

North America Fitness Equipment Market

Europe Fitness Equipment Market

Asia Pacific Fitness Equipment Market

LAMEA Fitness Equipment Market