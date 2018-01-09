Market Scenario

The growth in global stone paper market is driven by the increased demand from the packaging and labelling industries. The stone paper has an increased application across industries like packaging and labelling which fuels the demand for stone paper globally. The growing e-commerce and organized retails has widened the scope for packaging and in turn for stone paper.

Segments

Global stone paper market is segmented on the basis of Material used, Application, and Region. On the basis of Material used it is segmented Calcium Carbonate, High-density Polyethylene, and others. On the basis of Application it is segmented as Labelling paper, Packaging paper, Self-adhesive paper, and others. Additionally on the basis of Region, it is segmented as North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis of Global Stone Paper Market

The share is attributed to the increasing e-commerce platforms, organized retails and rapidly growing economies. This further induces the demand for packaging and labelling which in turn fuels the market for stone paper in APAC countries.

Key Players

The key players of global stone paper Market report include- Stone Paper Company Ltd., Kapstone Paper, Gaia-Concept BV, Taiwan Lung Meng Technology Co. Ltd., Sòluz Stone Paper S.A., and Packaging Corporation and Parax Paper.

The report for Global Stone Paper Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

