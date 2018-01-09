“The wide varieties of tea with different blends, colors and flavors is propelling the demand of flavored tea industry, says RNCOS”

Tea in India has been an indispensable beverage among the adults that has continued to grow decades after decades. The traditional tea consumed in the country has been in the form of black tea. However, the modern India has witnessed a rise of new industry sub segment as flavored tea industry due to the variety of flavors along with the health benefits as per RNCOS analysis.

While highlighting the potential of this industry, Shushmul Maheshwari, CEO – RNCOS said, “Tea in the country is like a staple beverage without which Indian populace would probably not start the day. However, with the passage of time and change in consumption pattern, there has been a diversification and value addition in the variety of tea offered such as green tea, flavored tea.”

According to RNCOS, consumers are becoming increasingly conscious about health issues and it has been playing a determining role in the choice of food products. While the consumption of tea is increasing among the working population, flavored tea is emerging as a health beverage across all age group. With the passage of time consumer is better aware of the health benefits of the variety offered by tea industry.

Although black tea dominates the industry, flavored tea is witnessed to increase the penetration with the change in the consumption pattern of a more aware and demanding consumer. The promotion of flavored tea through varieties namely masala tea, ginger flavor, lemon flavor etc. has added a new arena into tea industry wherein the industry leaders are continuously working on tapping the domestic market.

