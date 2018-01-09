The global market for electronic devices such as Printed Circuit Board PCB’s and Semi-Conductor accounts to nearly US$ 3.1 trillion with about nearly six percent of the products gets damaged from the static flow of electricity. Improper packaging of ESD sensitive component, assemblies, and equipment result in soft damages which cost manufacturers and users millions of dollar. To tackle this challenge, packaging manufacturers opt for ESD protective packaging, one such form of ESD protective packaging product which is highly demanded across the electronic industry is ESD clamshell. Every time an assembly and component is placed in or removed from a package, it can transfer electrical charge. To prevent devices from any static discharge ESD clamshell is used which resist the static flow of electricity in small electronic devices and component.

ESD clamshell is totally enclosed container in a plastic container which is clear antistatic plastic that is usually thermoformed and is optical and resistive. Also, as the market value of electrical components across the globe is expected to witness a CAGR of approximately nine percent. This factor is fuelling the demand for ESD clamshell which is expected to create an immense growth during the forecast period. Moreover, ESD clamshell manufacturers are engaged in the continuous material and technological development which has rather reduced the overall production cost of ESD clamshell.

Global ESD Clamshell Market – Market Dynamics:

Manufacturers producing ESD clamshell are progressively focusing on investing in packaging machinery and equipment which has enabled increasing output ESD clamshell production. But on the flip side, the carbon additive used in ESD clamshell damages the mechanical properties of devices and assembly stored inside the ESD clamshell. This factor has aided manufacturers to focus on using an alternative chemical additive which renders complete product protection from static electricity.

Global ESD Clamshell Market – Market Segmentation:

Global ESD clamshell market is segmented into application type, material & additive type, end user base industries. On the basis of application type, the global ESD clamshell market is segmented into electrical & electronic component, equipment, drugs, etc. On the basis of material and additive type the global ESD clamshell conductive and dissipative polymers are sub-segmented into Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polycarbonate (PC), Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyamide (PA), Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), and others. Furthermore, metal is sub-segmented into aluminium, steel, tin, copper and others. Additionally, additive is sub-segmented into electrical & electronic, automobile, defence & military, manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare and others. On the basis of end use base industries the global ESD clamshell is segmented into electrical & electronics, automobile, defence & military, manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare & others.

Global ESD Clamshell Market – Regional Outlook:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

The global ESD clamshell market is majorly demanded in the regions of APEJ and MEA market. With countries of India, Indonesia, South Africa, China are among the key players who are demand ESD Clamshell. The increasing demand for electrical & electronic component across APEJ & Japan market is correlating a high consumption for ESD clamshell across the APEJ & Japan region. Regions of Europe and North America is showcasing an increasing growth for ESD clamshell due to increasing spending on defence components.

ESD Clamshell Market – Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in the global ESD clamshell market include Integrated Packaging Films Inc., Primary Automation Systems, Inc., Sigma Supply of North America, Inc.,