Holistic life care is a ayurveda and nature care hospital. All the alternative medicine therapies under one roof with its yoga center getting inaugurated recently has one of the blissful campuses Bangalore can ever have. With a mission to serve the humanity.

Holistic Life Care Bangalore,India introduced its Yoga Center making it the First Alternative medicine center with everything under one roof. From Ayurveda, Unani, Naturopathy, Homeopathy, Prophetic Medicine and Now a Yoga center which was inaugurated by well known international speaker Pujya Gnanvatsal Swamiji making it the mile stone in the history of Holistic