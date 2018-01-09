January 3, 2018, Mumbai : India’s leading handbag brand, Baggit, adds yet another proud feather to its cap by now being available at the Indian Navy Camp, INS Tunir, Karanja, Uran. The company will serve more than 2000 families which will include Naval Staff and their families and Ex Staff from the navy. Commenting on the same, Nina Lekhi, MD & Chief Design Curator, Baggit , said, “We are very honored and delighted to be able to serve the Indian Navy in our own small way. I do hope they enjoy the trendy and fashionable collections we bring into their camps.” Through this initiative, Baggit has successfully managed to provide an exclusive shopping opportunity to the naval staff at a remote place with limited access to popular consumer brands .