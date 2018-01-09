The report “Global Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application” highlights key dynamics of Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems sector. The potentiality of this sector has been examined along with the significant challenges and growth opportunities. The present market scenario and future predictions of the sector has also been studied in-depth in this report. The report also provides the key market players that are assessed on numerous parameters such as manufacturer’s summary, revenue generation, product portfolio, and sales analysis of Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems segment in the forecast period. Also, this report involves major market drivers and restraints of the given market.
Segmentation based on Type includes
Heart Rate Monitoring
Facial Expression / Head Movement
Blink Monitoring
Steering Angle Sensor & Lane Departure Warning
Pre-Collision System
Segmentation based on Application includes
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicles
Defence Vehicles
Key Players in Market
Continental
Bosch
Denso
Magna
Valeo
Ford
Seeing Machines
Mobileye
Smart Eye
Tobii
Visteon
Anti Sleep Pilot
LumeWay
Aisin
Optalert
