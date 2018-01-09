Diagnostic imaging, also called medical imaging, is an advanced technique and process of creating visual representation using electromagnetic radiation for viewing interiors of body organs for medical intervention and clinical analysis. The imaging technology enables creation of images of internal structures hidden by skin and bones, and further enables accurate diagnosis and treatment. Also, its ability to establish database of normal anatomy and physiology makes it possible to identify abnormalities easily and at the early stage. Diagnostic imaging techniques (https://marketresearch.biz/report/diagnostic-imaging-market/)Diagnostic imaging techniques include X-ray radiography, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), medical ultrasonography or ultrasound, endoscopy, elastography, tactile imaging, thermography, medical photography, and nuclear medicine functional imaging techniques, etc.

Drivers include growing geriatric population, growing number of individuals with chronic diseases, rising awareness of early diagnosis of diseases, and technological advancements in diagnostic imaging techniques.

Factors restraining market growth include high risk of radiation exposure and regulatory challenges, high cost associated with installation, and shortage of helium for magnetic resonance imaging systems.

The global diagnostic imaging market has been estimated to be valued at US$ XX billion by 2017 end, which is projected to reach US$ XX billion by the end of 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

North America continues to dominate the global diagnostic imaging market. Asia Pacific market is expected to witness growth at a faster rate, owing to increasing geriatric population and rising incidence of chronic diseases.

Some key players in the market are GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Hologic Inc., Philips Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, and Siemens Healthcare.