Ashi Dua is the founder and director of Flying Unicorn Entertainment in Mumbai. Born, in 2008, of her love for the reel and her firm belief that unicorns are real, Flying Unicorn Entertainment started out in the world of advertising. Much like a butterfly, it outgrew this cocoon and morphed into what it is today: a niche production house that prides itself on content.

After moving to Mumbai from Delhi, Ashi set up Flying Unicorn Entertainment. Starting out within the world of television, she took on a world of eclectic projects. From Wave: a concert on Sony Entertainment centered around the empowerment of the fairer sex, to Director’s Cut and Cinematographer’s Cut: a series of shows that she produced; Ashi spread herself across the plethora of projects she was managing, before finally taking steps in the direction of her true passion: the world of cinema—her first feature film! In the unique position of exploring unchartered territory and yet knowing that her priority lay in finding the right idea worth investing herself in, Ashi threw herself into Bombay Talkies once the idea struck. It was her conviction in the concept that brought not one but four directors on board: Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dipaker Banerjee. Co-produced with Viacom, Bombay Talkies went on to debut at the Cannes Film Festival. After that, she’s gone on to develop a score of different scripts—earning herself credit on several films like Ghazi Attack.

The wheels never quite stop for her. She just wrapped up her second feature film set for release over summer, ‘Kaalakaandi’—with Saif Ali Khan in the lead and Akshat Verma in the director’s seat. Having set her sights on Bombay Talkies part 2, she just finished with her first schedule! Now, the search continues. The scripts continue to roll in, as she keeps up her promise to herself to read ten scripts a week. At any given point you can find Ashi and her discerning eyes at the FUE office searching for content worth banking on, content worth backing.