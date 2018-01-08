The recently published report titled United States Smart Irrigation SystemsIndustry 2017 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2017 – 2022. It provides complete overview of United States Smart Irrigation Systems market considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The United States Smart Irrigation Systems Industry Report 2017 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the United States Smart Irrigation Systems market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on United States Smart Irrigation Systems market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on United States Smart Irrigation Systems market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

United States Smart Irrigation Systems Market Report 2017

1 Smart Irrigation Systems Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Irrigation Systems

1.2 Classification of Smart Irrigation Systems by Product Category

1.2.1 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Market Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Market Size (Sales Volume) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Weather-Based Controllers

1.2.4 Sensor-Based Controllers

1.2.5 Others

1.3 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Market Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Greenhouse

1.3.3 Turf and Landscape

1.3.4 Golf Courses

1.3.5 Others

1.4 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Market by Region

1.4.1 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 The West Smart Irrigation Systems Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Southwest Smart Irrigation Systems Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic Smart Irrigation Systems Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 New England Smart Irrigation Systems Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 The South Smart Irrigation Systems Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 The Midwest Smart Irrigation Systems Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 United States Market Size (Value and Volume) of Smart Irrigation Systems (2012-2022)

1.5.1 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.3 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Average Price by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.4 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.4.1 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Market Concentration Rate

2.4.2 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers

2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market

2.5 United States Players/Suppliers Smart Irrigation Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.2 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.3 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Price by Region (2012-2017)

4 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)

4.1 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Sales and Market Share by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)

4.2 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

4.3 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Price by Type (2012-2017)

4.4 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Sales Growth Rate by Type (2012-2017)

5 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Sales (Volume) by Application (2012-2017)

5.1 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Sales and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)

5.2 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Sales Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)

5.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

6.1 Rain Bird Corporation

6.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

6.1.2 Smart Irrigation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

6.1.2.1 Product A

6.1.2.2 Product B

6.1.3 Rain Bird Corporation Smart Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.2 The Toro Company

6.2.2 Smart Irrigation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

6.2.2.1 Product A

6.2.2.2 Product B

6.2.3 The Toro Company Smart Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.3 Hunter Industries

6.3.2 Smart Irrigation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

6.3.2.1 Product A

6.3.2.2 Product B

6.3.3 Hunter Industries Smart Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.4 Netafim

6.4.2 Smart Irrigation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

6.4.2.1 Product A

6.4.2.2 Product B

6.4.3 Netafim Smart Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.5 Hydropoint Data Systems

6.5.2 Smart Irrigation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

6.5.2.1 Product A

6.5.2.2 Product B

6.5.3 Hydropoint Data Systems Smart Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.6 Baseline

6.6.2 Smart Irrigation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

6.6.2.1 Product A

6.6.2.2 Product B

6.6.3 Baseline Smart Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.7 Calsense

6.7.2 Smart Irrigation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

6.7.2.1 Product A

6.7.2.2 Product B

6.7.3 Calsense Smart Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.8 Galcon

6.8.2 Smart Irrigation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

6.8.2.1 Product A

6.8.2.2 Product B

6.8.3 Galcon Smart Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.9 Rachio

6.9.2 Smart Irrigation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

6.9.2.1 Product A

6.9.2.2 Product B

6.9.3 Rachio Smart Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.10 Weathermatic

6.10.2 Smart Irrigation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

6.10.2.1 Product A

6.10.2.2 Product B

6.10.3 Weathermatic Smart Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7 Smart Irrigation Systems Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Smart Irrigation Systems Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Smart Irrigation Systems

8 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

8.1 Smart Irrigation Systems Industrial Chain Analysis

8.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

8.3 Raw Materials Sources of Smart Irrigation Systems Major Manufacturers in 2016

8.4 Downstream Buyers

9 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

9.2 Market Positioning

9.2.1 Pricing Strategy

9.2.2 Brand Strategy

9.2.3 Target Client

9.3 Distributors/Traders List

10 Market Effect Factors Analysis

10.1 Technology Progress/Risk

10.1.1 Substitutes Threat

10.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

10.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

10.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

11 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Market Size (Value and Volume) Forecast (2017-2022)

11.1 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Sales Volume, Revenue Forecast (2017-2022)

11.2 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Sales Volume Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

11.3 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2017-2022)

11.4 United States Smart Irrigation Systems Sales Volume Forecast by Region (2017-2022)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

