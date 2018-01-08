Explore the newest Sunday Brunch in South Mumbai

Kick-start your Sunday, by indulging in a wholesome Sunday Brunch at Henpecked, in the heart of South Mumbai. Henpecked offers you a wide array of sumptuous and fresh courses in their specially curated Sunday Brunch menu. Henpecked – Eat Drink Obey, a restaurant in Kalaghoda, Mumbai offers a farm to fork dining experience in the heart of South Mumbai. The motive of the restaurant being that to encourage the Indian farmers, they use the rich local produce grown and served fresh in the form of exotic preparations.

Select from a range of gourmet food starting with healthy salads like Lettuce Beetroot & Burrata, Wild Arugula for the meat lovers’, in appetizers you can start with Herbed Grilled Chicken Skewers or Mary “Had” a Little Lamb. Take your taste buds on a tantalizing journey through Italy with 8 inch traditional hand-pressed Napolitano pizzas with a wide range of options. For those who prefer breakfast for lunch, you can also opt for dishes from the breakfast menu like Hen Benepict, Buttermilk Waffles and Pancakes. In the main course, you can choose from Grilled Cottage Cheese Steak, Chicken Roulade, Filet Mignion to name a few.

There’s always place for dessert when you see options like Mocha Fudge Cake, White Chocolate Cheese Cake, Granola parfait and Lemon Tea Cake. Enjoy this extensive brunch menu by pairing it with their ambrosial cocktails like Pink Magic, Malto Mojito or Scarlet and with colorful mocktails like Rose Tinted, Oxymoxy.

If there is a new Sunday Brunch to check out then it has to be Henpecked. Come by Henpecked Kalaghoda to enjoy an indulgent brunch this season!

