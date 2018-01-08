08, January 2018: Ultimate Alloy Wheels has recently added the new Road Hero – Space Saver Spare Wheel Kit to their inventory. The Road Hero kit is an all-in-one spare wheel kit that includes everything a driver would need to replace a wheel on the roadside with ease. It has been designed with convenience in mind to ensure continuity when drivers experience a puncture, blowout or wheel damage whilst on the road. The kit contains all of the essentials and the package can be customised to suit the user’s car make and model. The Road Hero currently supports most major and popular car makes and models.

The Road Hero kit includes a lifting jack to raise the vehicle, a wheel brace to remove the wheel nuts and a spare wheel with a tyre. The set also includes a bag to store all of the items and to keep it in a convenient package. Ultimate Alloy Wheels includes options for the buyer to choose the make, model, year, tyre size and wheel tyre. This is to ensure that the wheel provided in the Road Hero kit is compatible with the buyer’s vehicle. Prices range from £141.60 to £283.20 depending on the requested wheel and tyre.

With treacherous conditions on some of the roads in the UK, tyre damage from potholes and other obstructions is more common than most people would assume. This can seriously hinder one’s ability to drive and relying on traditional breakdown coverage can cost valuable time and money. This makes the Road Hero a must for drivers of all levels and experience.

“Don’t get caught out on the side of the road in the rain only to find out you don’t have a spare wheel as many new cars now do not have one.” Ultimate Wheels LTD

The Road Hero kit can be bought directly from Ultimate Alloy Wheels with free shipping to most UK postcodes, otherwise, there is a £20 or £30 charge depending on the location. All packages are aimed to be dispatched on the same day if ordered by 2pm (12pm on Friday). Orders received after will be dispatched the next working day.

