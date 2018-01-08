The pupilometer is a digital instrument used in ophthalmology to measure the distance between the human pupils. The pupil examination is performed for the proper fitting of spectacles so that the lenses are centered in visual axis. Of all the methods used to measure the distance between the pupils, the pupilometer measures the distance accurately. Pupilometer also measures the response of pupils to vision. The pupilometer finds application in various diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, Parkinson’s disease, and many neurological conditions where the pupil size and its response to light varies significantly as compared to normal conditions. The pupilometer can be used to diagnose the degeneration of eye tissues, sleep disorders, and narcolepsy. Pupil examination is also conducted during the selection of policemen, firemen, and emergency workers. The pupilometer not only gives the size of the pupil but also calculates constriction velocities.

Rising number of ophthalmic care centers due to increasing number of patients visiting ophthalmologist is driving the global pupilometers market. Patient pool of ophthalmic diseases has increased due to rising geriatric population, growing incidences of eye diseases such as glaucoma and cataract, and increasing digitalization in the form of tablets, laptops, video games, televisions, smartphones & computers, and increasing hours spent in front of screens in offices. However, lack of skilled professionals especially in rural regions of developing countries is restraining the growth of the global pupilometers market.

The global pupilometers market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user, and region. Based on product type the global pupilometer market can be segmented into monocular pupilometer and binocular pupilometer. The monocular pupilometers market is further segmented into distance pupilometer and response pupilometer. Response pupilometers are further classified into research pupilometers and eye care pupilometers. The binocular pupilometers market is further segmented into multichromatic pupilometer and monochromatic pupilometer. Apart from the hand operated pupilometer available at eye care centers, various web apps are developed to measure the distance between the pupils. These apps are used by online sellers of eyeglasses.

Based on application, the global pupilometers market can be segmented into ophthalmology, neurology, cancer, and other disorders affecting the pupil size. The ophthalmology segment of the global pupilometers market is further segmented into glaucoma, retinal disorders such as diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), macular edema, dry eye, eye strain, vitreoretinal disorders, refractor disorders, and cataract. The neurological segment of the global pupilometers market is further segmented into unilateral optic neuropathy, optic neuritis, and Adie’s Pupil. The cancer segment of the global pupilometers market is segmented into optic nerve tumor, brain tumor, and cancer of the lung. Other conditions affecting the pupil function are stroke and syphilis cluster headaches. Based on end users, the market can be segmented into hospitals, eye care centers, optical stores, and online sellers of eyeglasses.

In terms of region, the global pupilometers market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North American countries account for the highest share in the global pupilometers market. The U.S and U.K., are leading the global pupilometers market. This is attributed to rising ophthalmic care centers, increasing incidences of ophthalmic diseases, highest use of digital appliances, and increasing geriatric population in these countries. Emerging markets in Asia Pacific especially India and China are experiencing growing demand for pupilometers due to increasing research activities, increasing healthcare awareness, and rising population working in front of screens due to the trend of outsourcing of work to these countries.

Key players operating in the global pupilometers market are NeurOptics, Inc., US Ophthalmic, Luneau Technology, Takagi Ophthalmic Instruments, Veatch ophthalmic Instruments, Good-Lite Co., AMETEK GmbH, and Essilor.

