Banks R &L Hiring is a renowned name in the industry that provides event equipment and décor accessories for hire. Banks R & L Hiring operate from modern premises located in Paarden Eiland in Cape Town. The company is well-equipped to provide strategic support and supply structures for events and functions across the wide spectrum of the equipment hiring industry. This has been achieved on account of the company’s complete dedication towards quality and customer satisfaction. The staff of the company are highly professional and some of them boast of having experiences of over 35 years.

Categories of products and services offered by the Banks R & L Hiring

The sales consultants of the company are proficient and experienced enough to advise and offer the best services to the clients. With their unique and elegant products, the blank canvas of any room can turn into a spectacular sight. Its exclusive collection of equipment incorporates thematic and modern pieces into events.

The following product catalogue of the company highlights the extensive range of equipment that can be hired for other social events like wedding parties or corporate events.

Décor accessories which include the following:

Board and easel

3 tier Candelabra black

Carpet runner

Carpet coir

Dance floor

Freestanding screen

Lectern

Industrial fan

Gazebo walls

Picket fence

String of lights

Glassware Furniture Cutlery and crockery Gas and electrical Serving gear Marquees Stainless steel Wood and basket ware Ovenware Plinth and plinth bills Bowl and platter service

For more information, refer to the company’s website at http://banksrl.co.za

About the Company

Banks R & L Hiring is one of the most renowned event equipment hiring companies in Cape Town, with more than 75 years of experience. It was formed by the merger of Hiring Supply Banks and R & L Hiring. Hiring Supply Banks had been a household name in the industry for over 75 years whereas R & L, formed in 1990, had succeeded in garnering a significant niche market through the quality of its service and level of its commitment towards customer satisfaction. This merger brought rationalisation of both marquees and hiring stock items as well as fostered a sense of commitment to quality, service and efficiency. The cumulative, diverse and complementary skills of the two individual companies brought about the best results in terms of customer loyalty and a customer base growth.

