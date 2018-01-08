Washington based plumbing company, Plumber In DC, recently announced its 24 hr. emergency service. The company indicated that it has decided to offer 24 hour services as a way of expanding the plumbing help that is available to DC area residents and businesses. Plumber In DC mentioned that plumbing emergencies can happen any time of the day, as well as any day of the year. Plumber In DC shared that, for this reason, its expanded emergency plumbing services will not only be offered twenty-four hours a day, but on weekends and holidays as well.

Plumber In DC continued its announcement by listing some of the issues that should be classified as plumbing emergencies. According to Plumber in DC, plumbing emergencies include clogged drains, leaky pipes (which can cause both mold buildup and water damage to the structure of the house), broken water heaters, broken sump pumps (especially during flood season), issues with the sewer line, and issues with the gas line. According to Plumber in DC, home and business owners should not wait to have any of these issues repaired, but rather should have them taken care of immediately. https://www.facebook.com/plumberindc/

Plumber In DC also stated that the technicians that it sends out for its emergency service calls are all fully licensed, bonded, and insured. Plumber In DC also indicated that its plumbing technicians are committed to providing prompt and friendly customer service at any hour of the day, as the company prides itself on service. Further company details can be found at https://plus.google.com/+PlumberInDCWashington

In its closing comments, Plumber In DC was able to provide some brief company information. Plumber In DC stated that, when it first began, it was established as a family-owned company. Plumber In DC went on to state that it remains a family business to this day. Plumber In DC also stated that it employs licensed master plumbers and master gas fitters. Plumber In DC concluded by stating that its service capabilities include, but are not limited to, sewer service, water heater repair, pipe repair, gas line repair, and remodeling services. Company reviews can be viewed at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Plumber+In+DC/@38.896187,-78.1653907,8z/data=!4m8!1m2!2m1!1splumber+in+dc!3m4!1s0x89b7c81b294e4999:0xd6f5c6d60ba1f78d!8m2!3d38.9326859!4d-77.022313

