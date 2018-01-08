Milt The Talking Musky is a video for pre-school through 2nd graders with a sing along song which teaches 86 Sight Words and read along alphabet, colouring resources, and educational activities all designed to help children learn to read. Milt The Talking Musky is filmed inside a real Musky fish hatchery tank and the visual and auditory stimulation the video provides have proven beneficial for autistic children. As a result, the video is listed on AutismSpeaks.org as a valuable video tool for parents.

The benefits were first discovered when a private tutor at Lake Chautauqua showed Milt The Talking Musky to two twin six-year-old Autistic boys. After watching the video, one of the boys attempted speech for the first time ever.

Aquariums have proven to be highly stimulating for children with certain presentations of autism, and the inclusion of rhythmic patterns through the song, and the combination of mesmerising live Musky action, makes the lessons taught particularly accessible to people with different sensory processing needs.

The film was produced by Peter Wiemer of We Wan Chu Cottages, with the support of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the Chautauqua Lake Fish Hatchery. Parents can even bring their kids to visit Milt by renting a cottage at the We Wan Chu resort

A spokesperson for Milt The Talking Musky explained, “We are delighted that Milt has proven so beneficial for children trying to learn Sight Words and with autism. This unique video was created to provide a mesmerising and stimulating educational experience for kids. When we saw that these benefits could reach autistic children, and encourage non-verbal children to speak along with Milt, we were overwhelmed. We are pleased to have Milt The Talking Musky listed on AutismSpeaks.org, and we hope this encourages more parents to give Milt a try, and encourage their children to vocalize.”

