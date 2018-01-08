The Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market research report provided by QY Research Groups is the most detailed study about Medical Adhesive Tapes that is estimated to grow at a tremendous rate over the forecast period 2012-2022. This report contains precise and updated insights in respect with the leading market players and prevailing regions of the business.

The market is segmented on the basis of Product and Application. The section provides beneficial knowledge about the segments of the report.

The major players in the market are

3M Company (US)

Medtronic Plc (US)

Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Smith & Nephew Plc (UK)

Nichiban Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Paul Hartmann AG (Germany)

Avery Dennison Corporation (US)

Medline Industries, Inc. (US)

Scapa Healthcare (US)

Lohmann GmbH & Co.Kg (DE)

Mactac, LLC (US)

Adchem Corporation (US)

Mercator Medical S.A. (PL)

Jiangsu Nanfang Medical Co., Ltd. (CN)

Dermamed Coatings Company, LLC (US)

Libatape Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (JP)

CCT Tapes (US)

Seyitler Kimya San. Inc. (TR)

Dermarite Industries, LLC. (US)

A.M.G. Medical Inc. (CA)

Sterimed Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd. (IN)

Pinnacle Technologies (US)

Wuxi Beyon Medical Products Co., Ltd. (CN)

The Medical Adhesive Tapes market in terms of application is classified into

Surgeries

Wound Dressings

Splints

Secure IV lines

Ostomy Seals

Others

Depending on the Product the Medical Adhesive Tapes Market is classified into

By Resin Type

Acrylic

Silicone

Rubber

Others

By Backing Material

Paper

Fabric

Plastic

Others

The market is sectioned by prevailing regions such as

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

