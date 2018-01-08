Manthan, a global leader in retail analytics technologies and a pioneer in customer-obsessed marketing solutions that leverage advanced analytics and AI, has launched an intuitive and context relevant in-store personalization solution for retailers. The in-store, in-aisle marketing solution is powered by Manthan’s TargetOne personalized marketing engine and is delivered to customers through the retailer’s mobile app.

Impact Customer’s Path to Purchase – Retailers can now send notifications and personalized offers, tailored to customers interests/preferences, before the customer begins her shopping journey or while she is at the store exploring options to meet her requirements. For example Susan, a millennial, keen on fresh and organic food gets an offer on her mobile regarding fresh stock of organic produce at a store she regularly visits. While at the store, she receives an offer on almond milk in the vegan section to go with her purchase.

Manthan’s TargetOne engine enables such deep personalization by algorithmically processing shopping intents and buying contexts of the customer, and her digital or in-store actions to make the best recommendations in real-time. Built on the Maya AI platform, the solution creates deep customer personas and identifies actionable opportunities to drive engagement leveraging advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms. The solution also detects customer presence and location within a store from store beacons powered by Wi-Fi, Visible Light Communication, or Bluetooth technologies.

Bring Back Customers to the Store – Retailers can leverage Manthan’s TargetOne customer marketing technology to power their front end mobile application and deliver more engaging shopping experiences in every store. It also empowers them to run micro-targeted promotions, better fulfill customer shopping needs, shape customer path-to- purchase, induce new purchases and ultimately, increase basket value.

“Personalized customer engagement opens up new avenues for retailers and deepens their relationships with customers. This also brings stores back into prominence as customers find new meaning, excitement and relevance in their store visits,” said Amit Rohatgi, Director of Personalized Marketing Products, Manthan