Availability of excellent freight infrastructure, growth of FMCG, retail & manufacturing industries, and supportive legislative framework were the key factors driving growth of Malaysia Logistics Market.
Malaysia ranked 32nd globally, by the 2016 logistics performance index and it is the world’s 24th largest trading nation which makes the logistics industry of the country paramount. Logistics has played a crucial role in the trade and economic growth of the country as Malaysia is a trade-dependent and export-oriented economy. Australian companies preferred Malaysia as a key country to establish operations in ASEAN with trade accounting for USD 15 billion between the countries during 2016. The geographical location, business connectivity and economic growth have further aided the logistics industry of the country. The country is strategically located in the center of economic activity, surrounded by the growing ASEAN community and several emerging Asian economies. Malaysia is situated within a six-hour flight to countries that account for 30% of the total global gross domestic product, which includes Asian countries, India, China, Korea and Japan which has further aided the growth of logistics industry.
The report titled “Malaysia Logistics Market by Service Mix (Freight Forwarding Market, Warehousing Market and Value Added Services), by Third Party Logistics, by Cold Chain Logistics, By Express Delivery Logistics and by Industries (Oil & Gas, Engineering Equipment, Food & Beverages, Metals, Automotive and Others) – Outlook to 2022” by Ken Research suggested that increasing government initiatives and growing e-commerce industry will majorly contribute to the overall revenue growth of Malaysia logistics market in next 5 years till 2022.
Key Topics Covered in the Report
Cold Transport Services in Malaysia
Logistics Infrastructure in Malaysia
Freight Forwarding Companies in Malaysia
3PL Companies in Malaysia
DB Schenker Market Share
Deutsche Post DHL Group Fleet Size
https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/malaysia-logistics-market-research-report/142315-100.html
