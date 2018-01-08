For the third year in a row, Attorney Seth Gladstein has been named a Super Lawyer by the attorney rating service Super Lawyers, making him one of the highest-rated personal injury attorneys in Louisville, Kentucky and the surrounding areas.

As a Super Lawyer in 2016 and 2017, and one of Super Lawyers’ “Rising Stars” in 2013 and 2014, Attorney Gladstein has shown that he and his firm, Gladstein Law Firm, PLLC, have consistently provided the highest level of legal service to clients.

“I’m committed to putting our clients’ needs above everything else,” Attorney Gladstein said, “To be recognized for doing that year after year is a real treat; we’re going to make sure that we continue to do so.”

The Super Lawyers selection process is rigorous, with many levels of evaluation and judgment. Attorneys are nominated to be candidates for Super Lawyers in one of four ways: a managing partner survey, peer nomination, third party feedback, or through the Super Lawyers research team. Once an attorney is nominated, independent research and peer evaluation is conducted to make sure that the attorney meets the high standards of the organization.

If attorneys meet those standards, they are then selected as a Super Lawyer or a Rising star. To make sure that the selected group of attorneys represents each kind of firm, Super Lawyers includes a representative number of small, medium, and large firm attorneys.

The Gladstein Law Firm was founded in Louisville, Kentucky, by Attorney Seth Gladstein in 2011. Since then, the firm has helped clients in the city and its surrounding areas of Bowling Green, Lexington, Murray, Owensboro, and Paducah with cases involving personal injury. Attorney Gladstein regularly handles medical malpractice cases, birth injury cases, wrongful death cases, nursing home abuse cases, and many more personal injury related matters

Before founding the firm, Attorney Gladstein worked at one of Kentucky’s largest and oldest defense firms from 2005 to 2011. While at the firm, he focused on hospital, nursing home, and physician malpractice. Having defended countless nursing homes, hospitals, and physicians, Attorney Gladstein has experience and knowledge across the entire spectrum of personal injury and malpractice matters giving him an advantage over most personal injury attorneys.

If you’ve been the victim of a personal injury or medical malpractice in the state of Kentucky, don’t hesitate to contact the Gladstein Law Firm today . They can be reached at 502-855-4177 or toll free at 1-800-991-0474.

Contact:

Seth Gladstein

Company: Gladstein Law Firm, PLLC

Address: 312 South 4th Street #600, Louisville, KY 40202

Phone: (800) 991-0474

Email: seth@gladsteinlawfirm.com

Website: http://gladsteinlawfirm.com/