This report focuses on the Global Intelligent Video (IV) Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, exclusively in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on type, application, regions, and manufacturers.

About this Report:

This report studies the Intelligent Video (IV) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Intelligent Video (IV) market by product and Application/end industries.

The global Intelligent Video (IV) market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

United States will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Intelligent Video (IV).

EU also play important roles in global market, with market size of 1282.3 million USD in 2016 and will be 4377.6 million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of 22.71%

The Global Intelligent Video (IV) Market can be segmented by Type as follows:

Camera-based Systems

Server-based Systems

The Global Intelligent Video (IV) Market can be segmented by Application as follows:

BFSI Sector

Government and Public Sector

Industrial Sector

Retail Sector

Transport and Logistics Sector

Others

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers the topmost manufacturers of Intelligent Video (IV):

IBM

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Axis Communications AB

Siemens

Honeywell International, Inc.

Panasonic

Verint Systems

Avigilon

Agent Video Intelligence, Inc.

Objectvideo, Inc.

Advantech

Infinova

Qognify

PureTech Systems

IntelliVision

VCA Technology

Table of Contents –

1 Industry Overview 1

1.1 Intelligent Video (IV) Market Overview 1

1.1.1 Intelligent Video (IV) Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 1

1.2 Global Intelligent Video (IV) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2012-2017) 2

1.2.1 North America Intelligent Video (IV) Market Status and Outlook 3

1.2.2 Europe Intelligent Video (IV) Market Status and Outlook 4

1.2.3 China Intelligent Video (IV) Market Status and Outlook 5

1.2.4 Asia Pacific Others Intelligent Video (IV) Market Status and Outlook 6

1.2.5 South America Intelligent Video (IV) Market Status and Outlook 7

1.2.6 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Video (IV) Market Status and Outlook 8

1.3 Classification of Intelligent Video (IV) by Product 8

1.3.1 Global Intelligent Video (IV) Revenue (Million USD) and Growth (%) Comparison by Product (2012-2022) 8

1.3.2 Global Intelligent Video (IV) Revenue (Million USD) Market Share (%) by Product in 2016 9

1.3.3 Server-Based Systems 10

1.3.4 Camera-Based Systems 11

1.4 Intelligent Video (IV) Market by End Users/Application 11

1.4.1 BFSI Sector 12

1.4.2 Government and Public Sector 13

1.4.3 Industrial Sector 14

1.4.4 Retail Sector 15

1.4.5 Transport and Logistics Sector 15

2 Global Intelligent Video (IV) Competition Analysis by Players 17

2.1 Global Intelligent Video (IV) Market Size (Million USD) by Players (2016-2017) 17

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 20

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 20

2.2.2 Global Intelligent Video (IV) Players Distribution 21

2.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 21

