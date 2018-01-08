The Segway hoverboard is an electric power board that can control the speed and direction with the help of the driver’s foot pedal. By leaning forward on the board, the speed increases further and it is slowed down by leaning towards the back. The swegway turning is controlled with the help of foot pedal, if you want to turn the hoverboard to one side then you need to put more weight on one side foot. To balance the speed, the tilt sensor is placed inside the swegway board which helps in keeping the balance in forward direction travelling speed.

