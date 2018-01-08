“The Report Exportin 1 (Chromosome Region Maintenance 1 Protein Homolog or XPO1) – Pipeline Review, H2 2017 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

According to the recently published report ‘Exportin 1 – Pipeline Review, H2 2017’; Exportin 1 (Chromosome Region Maintenance 1 Protein Homolog or XPO1) pipeline Target constitutes close to 7 molecules. Out of which approximately 7 molecules are developed by Companies.

Exportin 1 (Chromosome Region Maintenance 1 Protein Homolog or XPO1) – Exportin 1 (XPO1) or chromosomal maintenance 1 (CRM1) is a eukaryotic protein. It mediates the nuclear export of cellular proteins bearing a leucine-rich nuclear export signal (NES) and of RNAs. In association with RANBP3, it binds cooperatively to the NES on its target protein and to the GTPase RAN in its active Ran-GTP. Docking of this complex to the nuclear pore complex (NPC) is mediated through binding to nucleoporins. It is involved in U3 snoRNA transport from Cajal bodies to nucleoli.

The report ‘Exportin 1 – Pipeline Review, H2 2017’ outlays comprehensive information on the Exportin 1 (Chromosome Region Maintenance 1 Protein Homolog or XPO1) targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type; that are being developed by Companies / Universities.

It also reviews key players involved in Exportin 1 (Chromosome Region Maintenance 1 Protein Homolog or XPO1) targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects. Currently, The molecules developed by companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I and Preclinical stages are 1, 1, 2 and 3 respectively. Report covers products from therapy areas Oncology, Central Nervous System, Genetic Disorders, Immunology and Infectious Disease which include indications Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia), Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Acute Myelocytic Leukemia (AML, Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia), Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), Hematological Tumor, Malignant Mesothelioma, Multiple Myeloma (Kahler Disease), Myelodysplastic Syndrome, Myelofibrosis, Prostate Cancer, Refractory Multiple Myeloma, Relapsed Multiple Myeloma, Adenocarcinoma, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (ALCL), Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma (AITL)/Immunoblastic Lymphadenopathy, Bone Sarcoma, Burkitt Lymphoma, Cervical Cancer, Chondrosarcoma, Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia), Colon Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Endometrial Cancer, Equine Encephalitis, Extranodal Marginal Zone B-Cell Lymphoma (Mucosa-Associated Lymphoid Tissue or MALT-Lymphoma), Fallopian Tube Cancer, Follicular Lymphoma, Gastrointestinal Tract Cancer, Hepatitis C, High-Grade Glioma, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Infections (AIDS), Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Associated Cancer, Influenza A Virus, H1N1 Subtype Infections, Influenza A Virus, H5N1 Subtype Infections, Influenza A Virus, H7N9 Subtype Infections, Leiomyosarcoma, Liposarcoma, Lymphoma, Mantle Cell Lymphoma, Melanoma, Metastatic Breast Cancer, Metastatic Colorectal Cancer, Metastatic Hormone Refractory (Castration Resistant, Androgen-Independent) Prostate Cancer, Multiple Sclerosis, Natural Killer Cell Lymphomas, Neuroendocrine Tumors, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Ovarian Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Peripheral T-Cell Lymphomas (PTCL), Recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), Relapsed Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Relapsed Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), Renal Cell Carcinoma, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Infections, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Solid Tumor, Synovial Sarcoma, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, T-Cell Lymphomas, Thymoma (Thymic Epithelial Tumor), Traumatic Brain Injury, Venezuelan Equine Encephalitis and Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia.

Scope

– The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape for Exportin 1 (Chromosome Region Maintenance 1 Protein Homolog or XPO1)

– The report reviews Exportin 1 (Chromosome Region Maintenance 1 Protein Homolog or XPO1) targeted therapeutics under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources

– The report covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages

– The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities

– The report reviews key players involved in Exportin 1 (Chromosome Region Maintenance 1 Protein Homolog or XPO1) targeted therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects

– The report assesses Exportin 1 (Chromosome Region Maintenance 1 Protein Homolog or XPO1) targeted therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type

– The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects

– The report reviews latest news and deals related to Exportin 1 (Chromosome Region Maintenance 1 Protein Homolog or XPO1) targeted therapeutics

Reasons to buy

– Gain strategically significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies

– Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

– Identify and understand the targeted therapy areas and indications for Exportin 1 (Chromosome Region Maintenance 1 Protein Homolog or XPO1)

– Identify the use of drugs for target identification and drug repurposing

– Identify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic

– Develop strategic initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies

– Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players and its most promising pipeline therapeutics

– Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Exportin 1 (Chromosome Region Maintenance 1 Protein Homolog or XPO1) development landscape

– Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope

Table of Contents

List of Tables

List of Figures

Introduction

Global Markets Direct Report Coverage

Exportin 1 (Chromosome Region Maintenance 1 Protein Homolog or XPO1) – Overview

Exportin 1 (Chromosome Region Maintenance 1 Protein Homolog or XPO1) – Therapeutics Development

Products under Development by Stage of Development

Products under Development by Therapy Area

Products under Development by Indication

Products under Development by Companies

Exportin 1 (Chromosome Region Maintenance 1 Protein Homolog or XPO1) – Therapeutics Assessment

Assessment by Mechanism of Action

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Exportin 1 (Chromosome Region Maintenance 1 Protein Homolog or XPO1) – Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

CanBas Co Ltd

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc

Exportin 1 (Chromosome Region Maintenance 1 Protein Homolog or XPO1) – Drug Profiles

eltanexor – Drug Profile

Product Description

Mechanism Of Action

R&D Progress

KPT-251 – Drug Profile

Product Description

Mechanism Of Action

R&D Progress

KPT-276 – Drug Profile

Product Description

Mechanism Of Action

R&D Progress

KPT-350 – Drug Profile

Product Description

Mechanism Of Action

