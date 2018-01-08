Global Plasma Therapy Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

Plasma Therapy Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Research Report, Analysis, Forecast 2014-2020

PLASMA THERAPY MARKET INSIGHTS

The market for plasma therapy across the globe is expected to propel significantly during the forecast period. According to analysts’ estimate the plasma therapy market is expected to grow impressively with a CAGR of 13.8% during 2016-2021. The factors driving the plasma therapy market are rising prevalence of life threatening diseases which includes various neurological system disorders like chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIPD), idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), multifocal motor neuropathy (MMN). In addition the rise in the occurrence of contagious diseases such as hepatitis A&B, tetanus and rabies is estimated to impact the market positively during the forecast period.

With an impressive technological advancement over the period has added much more to the therapies for treatment of various diseases which has also led to introduction of cost effective protein fractioning technologies from plasma. This is also being seen as a major booster to the growth within the plasma therapy market during the forecast period. As per estimates by WHO about 108 million global blood donations come from the high income countries, which is the home for 18% of the world’s population. Presence of favorable government initiates for the development of plasma derived medicine and rising awareness regarding the importance of blood donation are the key drivers for this market.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS

On the geographical forefront, North America is a leader held the market share in 2014 which is expected to sustain during the forecast period as well. This is mainly due to the growing number of hospitals and clinics which is increasing the demand for the plasma derived from proteins. They key driving forces expected to boost the market of plasma therapy in North America are rising awareness levels among the blood donors, presence of advanced protein fractioning procedures, and higher per capita income in the developed countries.

Furthermore, APAC region is also considered to be fastest growing region mainly due to growing medical tourism, technological advancement, rising disposable income of the patients, rising healthcare practitioners awareness, and increasing government initiatives pertaining to the development of plasma protein medicines are expected to fuel the demand of plasma protein products

The report includes detailed market overview, market determinants, company profiling, sector analysis, market segmentation, geographical analysis, patent analysis, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, gap analysis, key findings, market estimations, market insights, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Competitive Insights

Key players of plasma therapy market include CSL limited, Telecris, Baxter, Grifols, Octapharma, Kedrion, and Chengdu Inst, Japan Red Cross, LFB group (France), Shanghai Blood Institute, BPL group (UK), and Sanquin.

OMR REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of global plasma therapy market

• In-depth analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global plasma therapy market

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global plasma therapy market

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

CORPORATE OFFICE

Orion Market Research Pvt Ltd

116, Shagun Arcade

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

India- 452010

Email: info@omrglobal.com

Phone No. +91 7314958007

Mobile No.+91 7803040404

Full report of Global plasma therapy market is available at: