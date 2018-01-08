Nutraceuticals Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Research Report, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021

The market for nutraceuticals is growing at a modest rate due to emerging demand from food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements and so forth. The growing demand for vitamins and minerals-enriched herbal shampoos, creams and other related products will boost the market growth. Nutraceuticals market by functional foods is enriched with proteins and variety of flavors with herb blends, yogurts (probiotics), soy and so forth. Nutraceuticals used in dietary supplements such as capsules, tablets, cream and liquids are increasingly adopted due for better health and maintenance of healthy physique. Nutraceutical ingredients which include prebiotics, probiotics, fibers, amino acids, structured lipids Omega 3, vitamins, proteins, minerals and so forth are adopted across the globe for their utility and positive results. According to OMR analysis, Global Nutraceuticals market is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% during 2016-2021.

The factors driving the nutraceuticals market are growing demand for healthy food and dietary supplement among health conscious individuals. With the improving standard of living the demand for healthy and nutritional food has risen impressively over the period. To prevent lifestyle diseases consumers are inclining more towards GMO foods. They are much interested in knowing the nutritional value of the food they eat. All these factors are proving to be a good boost to the nutraceuticals market. Consumers these days are seeing food more as an energy supplement rather than conventional eatery. This growing interest towards the composition of the foods are forcing the manufacturers to include high nutritive content. All these factors are pushing the nutraceuticals market and are expected to push it upwards in the coming years. However, the high cost of the products might act as a restricting factor for the nutraceuticals market.

North America stood as a leader in terms of market share in 2015 due to significant adoption of nutraceutical products across the region. It is expected to continue as the leader during the forecasted period on the geographical forefront. The key factors contributing in the growth includes rising awareness level among the inhabitants about healthy food and hazardous lifestyle diseases. Growing number of health conscious people in North America will add to its glory. Furthermore, APAC is expected to hold the second position in terms of market share during the forecast period. APAC is expected to witness significant growth in the market mainly because of increasing demand in countries such as China and India. In these countries people are inclining more towards healthy foods as these foods are also being seen as a supplement for the OTC drugs and more.

The report includes detailed market overview, market determinants, company profiling, sector analysis, market segmentation, geographical analysis, pipeline analysis, patent analysis, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, key findings, market estimations, market insights, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Some of the major players operating in the nutraceuticals market include BASF SE, World. Cargill, Incorporated, Royal DSM N.V., Nestle S.A., PepsiCo Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical Co., Ltd., and General Mills, Inc. The underlying lucrative market opportunities are provoking these key players to take strategic initiatives to stay competitive in the market. These companies are trying to extend their presence in the global nutraceuticals market by adopting various strategies such as joint ventures, take overs, M&A, product launch and so forth.

