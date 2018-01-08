The report offers a four year historical data scrutiny of the retail Omni-channel commerce platform from 2012-2016 as well as an eight year assessment for the international market for retail omni-channel commerce platform ranging from 2017 till 2025. This research report named “Global Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market” has recently been incorporated by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE)’s extensive research database. The report throws light on the market force and key trends around the globe that impact the future and present status of the global market for retail omni-channel commerce platform over the assessment period, 2017-2025. The research publication presents detail assessment of the market as well as drivers, restraints, key trends that influence the growth of the market. The retail omni-channel commerce platform report offers key business strategies adopted by the major players, enabling the new entrants to establish their position in the market and key operators to expand their empire at global level. A wide ranging analysis of the various market segments are stated in the report.

Global Market Study on Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform: Methodology Procedure

The report highlights the overall revenue share by the retail omni-channel commerce platform competitors and market size analysis by considering the regional adoption ratio among several verticals. The report also offers current estimation of the global market for retail omni-channel commerce platform. The report presents the CAGR in percentage and analyses the retail omni-channel commerce market on account of certain parameters which include Y-o-Y growth rate in order to understand the projection of the market in coming years as well as to recognize the opportunity in the global market. In addition to that primary and secondary method are used to find the accurate picture of retail omni-channel commerce platform.

Global Market Study on Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform: Segmental Analysis

The report categorizes the global retail omni-channel commerce platform market into solution, end use industry, deployment type, and region. On the basis of solution, the report divides the global retail omni-channel commerce platform into order management, e-commerce and others. According to region, the study segmented the retail omni-channel commerce platform market into Rest of Asia Pacific, China, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, Japan and India. Based on deployment type, the research report divided the worldwide market for retail omni-channel commerce platform into on-premise and SaaS. In terms of end use industry, the study segmented the international retail omni-channel commerce platform market into hospitality, consumer electronics, apparel and footwear, FMCG and other. Moreover, the study also provide market attractiveness index to the reader in order to make the reader understand about the competitive scenario in the retail Omni-channel commerce platform. The report also provide status of the market at global level and regional level.

Global Market Study on Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform: Competitive Dashboard

The final section of the retail omni-channel commerce platform offers a ‘dashboard view’ to the reader in order to make them understand the competitive landscape of the global omni channel commerce platform market. The report also offers key manufacturer operating in the retail omni-channel commerce platform. The market structure and market share analysis has been discussed in the report. Some of the key companies functioning in the global market for retail omni-channel commerce platform include Infor Global Solutions, Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Infosys Ltd., Salesforce.com, Inc., Toshiba Corporation , Diebold Nixdorf AG, NCR Corporation, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, and SAP SE.

