Global Lung Cancer Therapeutic Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

The Global Lung Cancer Therapeutic Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 13.2 % during 2016-2021. The Global Lung Cancer Therapeutic Market is growing at a modest rate due to rise in incidence prevalence rate of Lung cancer across the globe. The adoption of lung cancer drugs and innovative lung surgeries are expected to boost the global lung cancer market. Huge demand is created by rising diagnostic centers across the globe. Investment and grants from government and private players are driving the market. Successful clinical trials and FDA approval are the key factors creating huge scope in Global Lung Cancer Therapeutic Market. Adoption of Lung Cancer Therapeutic Market drugs such as Platinol, Taxol, Gemzar, Alimta, Iressa, Xalkori & Tarceva is increasing. Personalized medicines and drug discovery & development has significant contribution in the growth of Lung Cancer Therapeutic Market.

North America and Europe has a considerable contribution to the growth of Global Lung Cancer Therapeutic Market followed by APAC region. The key driving forces include rising incidence of lung cancer Diseases and adoption of lung cancer drugs and surgeries across the globe. Emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, and Korea have most lung cancer patients and with improved healthcare system and healthcare spending APAC region looks promising for Global Lung Cancer Therapeutic Market. Improved standard of living, infrastructural development and favorable government policies are some other factors that will boost the APAC market. The report includes detailed Market Overview, Market Determinants, Company Profiling, Sector Analysis, Market Segmentation, Geographical Analysis, Pipeline Analysis, Patent Analysis, Strategic Recommendations, Key Company Analysis, Key Findings, Analyst Insights and predictive analysis of the market.

The Global Lung Cancer Therapeutic Market companies include Boehringer Ingelheim, Abbvie, Eli Lilly, F. Hoffmann-La Roche GlaxoSmithKline, Merck Serono and Novartis. Lung Cancer Therapeutic companies are constantly focusing on R&D, partnerships, M&A, innovation and technological advancement.

Platinol

Taxol

Gemzar

Alimta

Iressa

Hycamtin

Gilotrif

Taxotere

Xalkori

Navelbine

Avastin

Tarceva

Others

