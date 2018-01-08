Market Synopsis of Global Folding Furniture Market

Geographically, the global folding furniture market has been divided into the four major regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region has accounted for the largest market share, in 2016, followed by Europe and North America. It is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, Japan, India, and Singapore are the major market in Asia Pacific region. Growing residential and non-residential construction activities in the region, are driving the growth of the market. Additionally increase in industrialization and urbanization also have a positive influence on the growth of the market. For example, in Beijing, the average living area for per person is only 21 square meters. Therefore, foldable furniture is the best suitable option to solve the space problem. Europe is the second-largest market for folding furniture. Growing population and smaller living areas in region, are governing the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing repair and rehabilitation activities of existing infrastructure and interiors, hold huge potential for the market in coming years.

North America region is also the major market for the folding furniture. Increasing demand for low maintenance interior products, is driving the growth of the market in North America region. U.S. is the largest contributor in both global and North America folding furniture market. Strong development commercial and residential structures in the U.S., are expected to fuel the demand for market in the region. In rest of the world, Middle East & Brazil are expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period, mainly due to lack of space, changing lifestyle, and development of the hotels in these regions.

For the purpose of this study, the global folding furniture market has been segmented based on products, and applications. On the basis of product, the market has been segmented as chairs, tables, sofas, beds, and other furniture. Among products, sofa accounted for the largest market share. A sofa is the most popular product type as it enhances the décor of the living room. Foldable beds segment is expected grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing adoption of co-living trend in the US, and various bed designs such as murphy beds, wall beds, would raise the demand in near future.

On the basis of applications, the market has been segmented as residential and non-residential. Residential sector dominates the application segment of the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing residential construction across the globe increases the demand of the market. Non-residential segment is the second largest application segment of the market. Non-residential application segment is expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period. Folding furniture is installed in numerous sub-applications within the non-residential construction sector such as corporate offices, healthcare centers, and educational institutions. It is also installed in Cafeterias, and hotels.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4822

Folding furniture is a suitable option for people living in smaller places or studio apartments. It is an effective alternative for traditional furniture. The multi-functionality and space saving of this type of furniture, also enhance the decor of available space. Folding Furniture is generally used everywhere such as the, offices, hospitals, and hotels.

Hence, global folding furniture market is expected to grow at CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The Prominent Players in the Folding Furniture Market include Resource Furniture (U.S.), Expand Furniture (Canada), Meco Corporation (U.S), Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. (U.S.), IKEA Systems B.V. (Sweden), Murphy Bed (U.S.), La-Z-Boy Incorporated (U.S.), Flexfurn Ltd (Belgium), Gopak Ltd (U.K.), Nilkamal Limited (India)., Leggett & Platt, Inc. (U.S.), and Dorel Industries Inc. (Canada).

The report for Global Folding Furniture Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Browse Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/folding-furniture-market-4822

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com