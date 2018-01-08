“The Report The Global Artillery and Systems Market 2017-2027 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Developing countries such as India, China, Russia, and Brazil are spending significantly on modernizing the capabilities of their ground forces by procuring modern weapons including howitzers and mortars among others. This upgrade of weapons and arms by various militaries is therefore expected to sustain the demand for newer artillery platforms throughout the forecast period

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– Market size and drivers: detailed analysis during 2017-2027, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators. It also provides a snapshot of the spending and modernization patterns of different regions around the world.

– Recent developments and industry challenges: insights into technological developments and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of artillery and systems segments around the world. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants.

– Regional highlights: study of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the market that are expected to be in demand.

– Major programs: details of the key programs in each segment, which are expected to be executed during 2017-2027.

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the global market. It provides an overview of key players, together with information regarding key alliances, strategic initiatives, and financial analysis.

Synopsis

The Global Artillery and Systems Market 2017-2027 report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for artillery and systems, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Scope

The Global Artillery and Systems market, valued at US$7.3 billion in 2017, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.64% over the forecast period, to reach US$10.4 billion by 2027 and cumulatively value US$95.8 billion. The market consists of five categories –

– Turret Systems, Self-Propelled Artillery Systems, Towed Artillery Systems, Other Artillery Systems and Mortars.

– The market is expected to be dominated by Turret Systems, which will account for 34.9% of the market, followed by the Self-Propelled Artillery Systems and Towed Artillery Systems segments with shares of 32.0% and 21.5% respectively.

– Other Artillery Systems will and Mortars will account for 7.7% and 3.9% of the market respectively.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary 15

Artillery and Systems Market – Overview 18

Market Dynamics 20

Demand Drivers: Analysis of factors that trigger spending within the sector

Trends: Prevalent practices, industry consolidation and procurement patterns within the market

Technological Developments: New products, processes and innovations recently inducted within the sector

Key Challenges: Obstacles affecting sector growth Artillery and Systems Market – Segment Analysis 28

Segment Analysis: Turret Systems 30

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2017-2027

Change in market share, 2017-2027

Segment Analysis: Self Propelled Artillery Systems 32

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2017-2027

Change in market share, 2017-2027

Segment Analysis: Towed Artillery Systems 33

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2017-2027

Change in market share, 2017-2027

Segment Analysis: Other Artillery Systems 34

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2017-2027

Change in market share, 2017-2027

Segment Analysis: Mortars 35

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2017-2027

Change in market share, 2017-2027 Regional Review 36

Defense capital expenditure

Capex forecast, 2017-2027

Factors influencing military modernization programs Artillery and Systems Market – Regional Analysis 43

Regional overview

Factors driving spending within the region

Regional expenditure on each sub-segment, 2017-2027

Market Size and CAGR growth analysis, 2017-2027

Change in market share, 2017-2027 Trend Analysis – Key Defense Markets 52

Country breakdown of expenditure for each region

Sub-segment analysis for each country

Major Programs for each country

Market Size and CAGR growth analysis, 2017-2027

Change in market share, 2017-2027 Key Programs Analysis 100

Description of key programs

Delivery period, units and total expenditure

Competitive Landscape Analysis 107

Competitive analysis – 7 leading companies

Major Products and Services

Major Alliances and Recent Contracts

Financial Analysis covering Revenue, Operating Profit and Net Profit

