2017 January 7th – Press release Copytrack Ltd., Mary Eising

Copytrack, the blockchain powered copyright registry and enforcement platform is preparing the enter the second round of the crowdsale as the highly successful token presale comes to an end. The Copytrack ICO is set to go live on January 10, 2018.

The presale 1, owing to Copytrack’s excellent track record and innovative roadmap had all its allocated tokens sold out, raising over $ 4 Mio. from over 2,900 backers. Copytrack is the global market leader in image theft protection, operating in over 140 countries and generating a claim volume of over $20,000,000 in 2017 alone. The upcoming Global Copyright Registry solves image theft by registering images on the Blockchain, thereby enabling photographers to protect, track and monetize their work.

The ICO will start with a 0.1 ETH minimum contribution. Participants can take part in the ICO on copytrack.io.

A Global Copyright Registry to solve image theft forever

Copytrack revolutionizes how creators protect, track and monetize their work by using blockchain and smart contracts technology. Founded in 2014 in Berlin, Germany, the company is today the global market leader in protecting photographers from image theft. While Copytrack runs its proprietary image recognition technology to crawl images on the web and detect copyright infringements, the company acknowledges that the digital image market is broken. 85% of images used online are without a valid license and existing protection technologies, such as watermarks and tracking pixels, are easily overgone.

CEO and founder Marcus Schmitt says: “Blockchain technology provides a historic opportunity to solve the century-old problem of copyright infringement. The Global Copyright Registry enables creators to register, track and monetize their work without the need of intermediaries, making the multi-billion-dollar digital licensing industry more transparent and fair towards both buyers and sellers.”

How to participate in the ICO sale

Participants can simply go to copytrack.io and click the “buy token” button. They will have to provide some data in order to be whitelisted. After a short while a confirmation email will be sent to them, allowing them to buy token using ETH by clicking on the link.

At the end of the token sale, all remaining tokens will be burned. The founders have committed to the following lockup period and release plan: after a 6-month cliff 25% and every month thereafter 5% of their allocation.