This report studies the Face Recognition Systems market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Face Recognition Systems market by product and Application/end industries.

The North America still occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

Europe will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from Europe might affect the development trend of Face Recognition Systems.

Asia-Pacific also play important roles in global market, with market size of 112.36 million USD in 2016 and will be 255.44 million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of 14.67%.

The major market players competing in this market are as follows:

NEC Corporation

Safran Group

Gemalto

Ayonix

Crossmatch Technologies

Aware Inc

On the basis of regional analysis, the report can be split into six types:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

On the basis of Product, the report can be divided into three types:

2D Face Recognition

3D Face Recognition

Thermal Face Recognition

On the basis of Application, the report can be split into six types:

Emotion Recognition

Law Enforcement, Surveillance, and Monitoring

Others

Table of Contents –

1 Industry Overview 1

1.1 Face Recognition Systems Market Overview 1

1.1.1 Face Recognition Systems Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 1

1.2 Global Face Recognition Systems Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2012-2012) 2

1.2.1 North America Face Recognition Systems Market Status and Outlook 3

1.2.2 Europe Face Recognition Systems Market Status and Outlook 3

1.2.3 Asia-Pacific Face Recognition Systems Market Status and Outlook 4

1.2.4 South America Face Recognition Systems Market Status and Outlook 6

1.2.5 Middle East and Africa Face Recognition Systems Market Status and Outlook 7

1.3 Classification of Face Recognition Systems by Product 7

1.3.1 Global Face Recognition Systems Revenue (Million USD) and Growth (%) Comparison by Product (2012-2022) 7

1.3.2 Global Face Recognition Systems Revenue (Million USD) Market Share (%) by Product in 2016 8

1.3.3 2D Face Recognition 9

1.3.4 3D Face Recognition 10

1.3.5 Thermal Face Recognition 11

1.4 Face Recognition Systems Market by End Users/Application 11

1.4.1 Emotion Recognition 12

1.4.2 Law Enforcement, Surveillance, and Monitoring 13

2 Global Face Recognition Systems Competition Analysis by Players 14

2.1 Global Face Recognition Systems Market Size (Million USD) by Players (2012-2017) 14

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 16

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 16

2.2.2 New Entrants 17

2.2.3 The Technology Trends in Future 17

…

