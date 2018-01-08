On this occasion spokesperson of Elision Technolab LLP aka Elisiontec addressed media and shared about their Voice broadcasting solution. According to the shared details, the company offers the best in the class call broadcasting solution. Furthermore, the company also offers affordable audio broadcasting services to its customers in India and all across the world.

The stated voice broadcasting solution has a complete range of features to run any small to big audio broadcasting campaign. The campaigns can be run by any business for a wider range of reason. Some of the utilities of a voice broadcasting campaign are listed below:

• To send a reminder message

• To send a greeting message

• To run a survey

• To inform about change in policy

• To inform about upcoming deals

• To inform about upcoming holidays

• To send greetings

• To run an awareness campaign

According to the shared details, the voice broadcasting solution can be used for a wider range of campaigns. These campaigns have more engagement and response rate than email broadcasting or SMS broadcasting campaigns. The reason behind the better returns of the system is it runs a call casting to targeted audience which is often attended by them.

The spokesperson of the company shared, “There are many businesses that are getting benefited with our voice broadcasting solution. We are looking forward to benefit more businesses with our expertise with this solution.”

The solution will have a wide range of features. Some of them are listed below:

• Throttle concurrent calls

• Text to speech

• Voice recording

• IVR (Interactive Voice Response) system integration

• Campaign scheduling

• Retry on failure

• Reports

• And more

The company also offers custom module development for the existing voice broadcasting solution. To benefit clients with a limited budget, the spokesperson of the company announced to offer fixed cost voice broadcasting services. According to the shared details, any company can take benefit of this service to run a call casting campaign. The team of Elisiontec will run the voice broadcasting campaign for the client company and will provide complete reports.

“There are some companies that don’t need to run call broadcasting campaigns frequently. They need it occasionally. Thus, they don’t prefer to invest in buying a complete solution. This often results in dropping an idea of buying the call broadcasting solution. Another case is when the company doesn’t have enough funds to buy this type of solution or don’t want to take a risk until experiencing the results on their own. To help these types of clients in the process of taking benefit of the voice broadcasting solution, we will provide them voice broadcasting services. So they don’t need to buy the software instead they can take a service.”, shared spokesperson of the company.

More details about this offered audio broadcasting solution including features, benefits, etc. are available on their official webpage, here: http://www.elisiontec.com/voice-broadcasting-solution