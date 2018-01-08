Earlier this month, Contegris and Rapid Compute signed an MOU to offer Hosted Contact Center Services by hooking Intellicon™ – Contact Center Suite (http://www.intellicon.io/an-intelligent-call-center-solution-from-a-pakistani-software-company/) with Rapid Compute™ Cloud Infrastructure.

Intellicon cloud solution provides Enterprise class Contact Center features without the need of high investment on establishing and maintaining the underlining IT Infrastructure.

With ever increasing requirement of today”s businesses to be in contact with their customers and deliver outstanding Customer Experience, “Intellicon on Rapid Compute” is the best deal in the town.

At the time of signing, Mr. Ali Raza – Vice President Sales at Rapid Compute said

“We are happy to partner with Contegris for the launch of Hosted Call Center (https://intellicon.io) services using RC POD, it”s indeed a feature rich solution and we see a huge value proposition for the market needs”

Speaking at the ceremony Mr. Eitesam Ahmad Khan – CEO at Contegris added

“We are excited to partner with Rapid Compute, one of the best cloud service providers of Pakistan. Now we can serve a much larger market by leveraging the power of RC Cloud and I see a world of opportunities which we can explore together”

Rapid Compute is a Division of Cyber Internet Services (Pvt.) Ltd. It is an Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform that combines enterprise class infrastructure with the deep-dive expertise and strong support that is the hallmark of Cybernet”s service portfolio.

Intellicon™ is a product of Contegris (Pvt) Ltd an innovative tech organization, with a mission to help businesses create Outstanding Customer Experience (https://www.intellicon.io/create-an-outstanding-customer-experience/) by Optimizing Communication, Collaboration and Coordination among their teams.

Contegris (http://contegris.com) has a complete suite of contact center solution i.e. Omni Channel Call Center (https://www.intellicon.io/omni-channel-call-center-solution/), Help Desk, CRM and Live Chat