Global Bulk Packaging Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023

Global Bulk Packaging Market for Cosmetics Industry Information by Material Type (Plastic, Metal, Paper & Paperboard, and others), By Product Type (Pails, Drums, Bulk Boxes, Shipping Sacks, Material Handling Containers, and others) and By Region – Forecast To 2023

Key Players

The key players of global bulk packaging market for cosmetics industry report include Berry Plastics Group, Inc. (U.S), BWAY Corporation (Georgia), Georgia-Pacific LLC (U.S.), Greif incorporated (U.S), Mauser Group B.V. (Germany), Menasha Corporation (U.S.), Rehrig Pacific Company (U.S.), Remcon Plastics, Inc. (U.S.), SchoellerAllibert (Netherlands), Westrock Company (U.S.) and others.

The bulk packaging market for cosmetics industry is expected to reach a market size of USD 10666.17 million by the end of 2023. The market is expected to grow with 5.14% CAGR.

Market Synopsis of Bulk Packaging Market for Cosmetics Industry

Bulk packaging for cosmetics is essentially a tertiary level packaging which includes containment of makeup and other personal care products in bulk quantities for distribution purposes. Such packaging protects the product during transportation from vibrations, shocks, drops and natural factors such as rain, wind, and dust.

The major driver for the growth of the bulk packaging market for cosmetics industry is the change in the consumer tastes and preferences. Due to the rising affluence and the growing consciousness about grooming and appearance, among individuals, the potential of the cosmetics market is growing, which is further driving the growth of the market. The market is also driven by the increasing aging population. However, the growth of this market is expected to be restrained by the stringent regulation on packaging material waste and recycling.

Study Objectives of Bulk Packaging Market for Cosmetics Industry

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of various segments and sub-segments of the global bulk packaging market for cosmetics industry

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the global bulk packaging market for cosmetics industry based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by material type, product type and regions

To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Bulk packaging market for cosmetics industry.

Regional Analysis of Global Bubble Wrap Packaging Market

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region for the bulk packaging market for cosmetics industry owing to factors such as expanding product lines for cosmetic products based on affordability, and e-retailing are driving the demand of bulk packaging for cosmetics market. The market is expected to grow with 5.70% CAGR. The growth will be followed by Europe region.

Target Audience

Manufactures

Raw Materials Suppliers

Aftermarket suppliers

Research Institute / Education Institute

Potential Investors

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Product Analysis

Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information

Regulatory Landscape

Pricing Analysis

Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis

Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information

Profiling of 10 key market players

In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

The report for Global Bulk packaging market for cosmetics industry of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Table of Contents

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 INTRODUCTION

….

10 COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 West Rock Company 69

10.2 Berry Plastics 72

10.3 Greif Incorporated 75

10.4 BWAY Corporation 79

10.5 Mauser Group 82

10.6 Rehrig Pacific Company 85

10.7 SchoellerAllibert 87

10.8 Menasha Corporation 90

10.9 Remcon Plastics Inc. 92

10.10 Georgia-Pacific LLC 94

Continued…….

