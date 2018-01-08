Bromocresol green is a dyne of triphenylmethane family. It is use as a pH indicator in application such as DNA agarose gel electrophoresis, titration, and microbiological growth media. The chemical formula for bromocresol green is C21h14Br4O5S and is also called as BCG. In aqueous solution Bromocresol green will ionized to give monoanionic form is yellow bellow pH 3.8 and further deprotonates at higher pH 5.4 to give a dianionic form is blue. The application of bromocresol green are use in different market like DNA agarose gel electrophoresis is use in biochemistry, molecular biology, genetics, and clinical chemistry. The titration is use in waste water analysis, pharmaceutical industry, food industry, wine industry and calculate the environmental factor. The microbiology growth media is use in meat and fish industry, water and beverages, daily product, bakery, processed food, bear industry, cosmetics industry, pharmaceutical industry.

The global bromocresol green market can be segmented based on application and region. In term of application the bromocresol green market is divided into DNA agarose gel electrophoresis, microbiological growth media and titration. The microbiological growth media is the key element of bromocresol green market. Growth media is of great importance for microbiological tests, it helps obtain pure cultures grow, count microbial cells, cultivate, and select microorganisms. High-quality growth media is important to achieve accurate and reproducible results of microbiological tests. The microbial growth medium encourages the growth of microorganisms. Microbial growth media contains nutrients, growth promoting factors, energy sources, buffer salts, minerals, metals, and gelling agents. It has been used by microbiologists since the nineteenth century. Although, due to increased use of rapid methods and technology, pharmaceutical quality control laboratories and food and beverage industry still rely on microbial growth media. The growth in the world population is increasing as result the demand for the food is increasing. The food demand is rising by more than 50% by 2050. The food industry will capture the global market in the forecast year with a very high CAGR.

Based on the geographical area the bromocresol green market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America emerged as the leading regional market for bromocresol green. The existence of a large pool of biopharmaceutical firms and research institutes played a significant role in dynamic the market for microbiology culture in North America. However the Asia Pacific and Middle East is likely the most of the opportunities in the form of bio agriculture growth and increasing the food industries. The demand of bromocresol green is increase in the given forecast year.

The key participants operating in global bromocresol green market include Sigma-Aldrich, Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Ltd., Xiamen Hisunny Chemical Co. Ltd., Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Nanjing Yuance Industry&Trade Co. Ltd., and Beijing Yunbang Biosciences Co. Ltd.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

