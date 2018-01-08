Market Research Future Published a Half Cooked Research “Global Aluminium Market Research Report – Forecast to 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast up to 2022.

RUSAL, Aluminium Corporation of China Ltd., Rio Tinto Alcan Inc., Norsk Hydro ASA, Alcoa, Inc., China Hongqiao Group Limited, and Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC among others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Aluminium Market

Aluminium Market – Market Overview

Aluminium is a lightweight metal, which is produced from bauxite. Bauxite is rich in aluminium oxides, which is melted and electrolysed to produce different types of aluminium alloys. These alloys are further processed to make value added products such as cans, foils, utensils, frames, and structure among others. The market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of aluminium in the automotive sector with increasing scrutiny on emissions from vehicle and prevalence of lightweight trends in the automotive sector.

The distinguished advantages of aluminium in terms of cost and weight over copper has replaced the application of copper in the electrical sector. Aluminium is used various for applications in the electrical sector namely, transmission lines, building wiring, motors, and transformers among others. Furthermore, regional standards stipulating use of aluminium wiring for building and construction such as the National Electric Code in U.S, National Energy Administration (China), is expected to further boost the consumption of aluminium in the electrical sector, in turn driving the demand for aluminium.

Addressing the global emission standards has always been a challenge for automotive manufacturers globally, in order to address this issue automotive manufacturers are actively indulged in the production of vehicles by incorporating more aluminium components in the vehicle, thus, reducing the overall weight of the vehicle; for better fuel efficiency, increased performance and reduced emissions. To fulfil the demand for automotive sector, automotive component manufacturers are involved in designing and development of aluminium automotive components; for instance, Sapa AS, leading manufacturer of aluminium products launched the first-ever automotive break liners produced using aluminium. In 2016, the company showcased its newly developed aluminium brake liners for cars, which is nearly 600 grams lighter than the traditional steel brake liners used in cars.

Furthermore, development of full aluminium bodied pickup trucks and cars is expected to be the game changer in the coming years; for instance, in 2015, Ford Motor Company, launched world’s first ever aluminium bodied pickup truck, Ford F-150, the aluminium bodied pickup truck is nearly 700 pounds lighter as compared to the steel bodied FordF-150, making it lighter, fast, durable and enhancing the overall appeal of the vehicle. Thus, prevailing trend of increased use of aluminium is expected to surge demand for aluminium metal with more automotive manufacturers adopting aluminium for automotive production.

Aluminium Market – Competitive Analysis

The Aluminium is a consolidated market with 80% market being controlled by the top ten players operating in the market, the competition is moderate among the players. Furthermore, almost all the aluminium manufactures are upstream integrated and owns bauxite mines for raw material sourcing, which is an advantage for existing players in the aluminium metals market. Strategies adopted by the players in the market include product development and expansion among others. For instance, RUSAL expanded its aluminium value added products output by adding a “Properzi” rolling mill into operation at its Kandalaksha Aluminium Smelter facility. The company invested USD 19.8 million in the new equipment capable of producing 50 KT aluminium value added products per annum.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

March, 2017 – In 2017, RUSAL expanded its aluminium value added products output by adding a “Properzi” rolling mill into operation at its Kandalaksha Aluminium Smelter facility. The company invested USD 19.8 million in the new equipment capable of producing 50 KT aluminium value added products per annum.

December, 2016-, In 2016, RUSAL entered into an agreement with ELKA-Cable, manufacturer of cable and wire products to start a joint production unit for manufacturing of cables and wire. The new plant will be setup within RUSAL’s Bogoslovsk aluminium smelter (BAZ) site under the name of Bogoslovsk Cable Plant. With this joint venture, RUSAL has enhanced its presence in the cables & wires sector.

July, 2016-, In 2016, RUSAL entered into a joint venture agreement with HEBEI JOY SENCE CABLE, a leading Chinese manufacturer of aluminium alloy cables. The joint venture, JSC RUSAL-HEBEI JOY SENSE CABLE Special Aluminium Products Co. Ltd. Investments will manufacture modern power supply, such as high-temperature cables for overhead transmission lines made of aluminium-zirconium alloy.

February, 2016- In 2016, RUSAL opened its new representative office in South Korea, in line with expanding RUSAL’s sales in South Korea further enhancing the customer base in South Korea.

